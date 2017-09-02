Darren Young Returns From Injury At Friday Night’s RAW Live Event

At the WWE RAW live event in Wichita, Kansas on Friday night, an injured WWE Superstar made his return to the ring.

Darren Young returned from injury at the red brand house show last night, competing in a Battle Royal to determine a number one contender to challenge The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the show.

Young eliminated his former Prime Time Players tag-team partner, Titus O’Neil, before being eliminated by Apollo Crews. In the end, Jason Jordan won the battle royal, but lost in his attempt to capture I-C gold when he was pinned by The Miz after being slammed face-first into an exposed top turnbuckle.

Darren Young has been on the sidelines dealing with an elbow injury that he suffered back in January during a match against Epico at a WWE Main Event television taping in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Prior to his return at the RAW house show in Wichita last night, Young posted the following photo and message on his official Instagram page.