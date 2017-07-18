Earl Hebner On Finding Out About Montreal Screwjob, WWE Being Like Prison

Longtime pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner recently appeared as a guest on “Sitting Ringside” with David Penzer for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On when he found out what his role would be in the finish of the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” at WWE Survivor Series between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart: “I found out walking to the gorilla position, I was pulled to the side and was told Vince wants you to do this, and this and this. I thought, Oh my God!'”

On what it’s like overall working for WWE: “There was so much stress down there (WWE), it was miserable it was like you were in prison.”

On the “Evil Twin Finish” on Saturday Night’s Main Event between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant: “I did count 1,2,3, with Hogan’s shoulders about four feet off the mat, and then my brother came down and there was two of us! We had our little battle royal there and then Hogan figured out that I was the evil one, so he picks me up and tosses me out of the ring over Andre and Virgil. It hurt bad. I injured my rotator cuff, I couldn’t move my arm. That was my first day there. After that night, I had to spend six to eight weeks in rehab.”

H/T: WrestlingInc.com