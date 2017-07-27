Emma Jokes On Her RAW Status, WWE Network Focusing On Spanish-Language Content, Nikki Bella

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from a “top secret” fitness shoot that Nikki Bella did this week:

– WWE Network will begin focusing more on Spanish-language fans in the next few months, according to PWInsider. They are planning on uploading some of the older pay-per-view events with Spanish language commentary, among other changes.

– Emma was booked for a loss to Nia Jax on last week’s RAW after she expressed frustration with her position the week before. She tweeted the following photoshopped graphic of Jason Jordan, joking on what RAW General Manager Kurt Angle might have for her this coming Monday: