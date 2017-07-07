GFW Impact Spoiler Results For 8/3/17 & 8/10/17

Thanks to Tommy & Vanessa DeSocio for the following GFW Impact spoilers from tonight’s tapings in Orlando. Some of these should air on August 3rd and the rest on August 10th, which would mean the other tapings from this week were for tonight, July 13th, July 20th, July 27th and August 3rd.

* Tyrus defeated Mahabali Shera in a match for Xplosion

* Desmond Xavier defeated Braxton Sutter in a match for Xplosion

* Drago defeated Idris Abraham in a match for Xplosion

* Laurel Van Ness defeated Ava Storie in a match for Xplosion. After the match, Laurel and Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna attacked Storie until Allie made the save with a kendo stick

* Octagoncito and Andrew Everett defeated Davey Richards and Demus 3:16 in a match for Xplosion

* Homicide & Impact/GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX defeated Unified GFW & Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, El Hijo de Dos Caras and Dos Caras when Low Ki interfered and joined LAX

* Suicide, Grado and Braxton Sutter defeated KM, Mario Bokara and Fallah Bahh. After the match, Grado calls Laurel Van Ness to the ring for an answer on his marriage proposal. Joseph Park escorts her out and Grado proposes again. Kongo Kong comes out again and destroys Grado. He goes to the top for the big splash but Laurel gets in the way and won’t let him do it

* New Impact Grand Champion Ethan Carter III comes out and talks about winning the title last week. He talks to the belt as if it was his girlfriend or something, then left through the crowd

* Sienna takes a seat in the middle of the ring and refuses to leave until she finds out who her mystery opponent is for Destination X. Karen Jarrett comes out and talks about how she doesn’t like Sienna. She reveals the opponent to be Gail Kim. Gail comes out and says she will defeat Sienna for the titles and then retire as champion. They brawl to end the segment

* Naomichi Marufuji and Fantasma defeated Laredo Kid and Garza Jr.

* Kongo Kong defeated Grado and Joseph Park in a Handicap Match. After the match, Laurel stops Kong from doing a splash again. Kong comes down and scoops Laurel for a slam but Tyrus appears for the save. They stare each other down in the middle of the ring until Laurel gets Kong to leave

* Tag Team Champions The LAX defeated The Veterans of War in a Street Fight due to help from the other LAX members

* Taiji Ishimori defeated ACH to advance in the Super X Cup tournament. The finals are now set as Desmond Xavier and Ishimori have a staredown at ringside in front of the trophy

* Low Ki, Trevor Lee and Bobby Lashley defeated Matt Sydal, Alberto El Patron and X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt in the main event, a preview for Destination X

* Several top stars celebrated the end of this week’s tapings in the ring after the main event, including Patron, Moose, Allie and others. Karen Jarrett came out with her family and had a birthday cake for Jeff Jarrett’s 50th. The crowd sang Happy Birthday and Jarrett gave thanks to end the show