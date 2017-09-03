Hornswoggle Reveals Best Thing He Ever Did In WWE, Talks Working Indies

Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle recently appeared as a guest on Colt Cabana’s “The Art Of Wrestling” podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the difference in being on the road with WWE and working on the road as an independent wrestler: “We get to have fun. In reality, I get to sell merchandise and talk to people and not go to the venue, go to the bus, go to the airport, and go to the hotel bar. Kofi and I, one time, it was about a year ago, actually, we went to the Sydney Zoo. We had like a day where we flew in, we didn’t sleep or anything, instead we actually saw and did things. And that’s actually the only time you can do stuff is if you didn’t gym or sleep and I didn’t ever gym, obviously. I didn’t do a lot of things, so I’d go and see the town and that and Kofi and I would randomly pick a day on the tour and walk.”

On working gimmick matches in WWE and his Wee-LC match with El Torito being what he considers the best part of his run with the company: “Before Torito, it was never matches-matches. It would be me and Fit [Finlay] versus Tyson Kidd and Natalya or me and Fit against [Curt] Hawkins and [Zack] Ryder. Oh, Fit and I, sorry. English. Chavo [Guerrero], I worked with a lot at house shows or [Chris] Masters. But once Torito came around, it was awesome. That was the most fun I ever had. For easily my entire WWE career, that was the most fun I had. Thank you, [Wee-LC] was the best thing I ever did.” Swoggle continued, “that by far tops it for me.”

Check out the complete episode of Colt Cabana’s “The Art Of Wrestling” podcast featuring the Hornswoggle interview at SoundCloud.com.