Jerry Lawler On Ric Flair’s Health: “Doctors Said He Had 20% Chance Of Surviving”

WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently addressed the scary-looking situation surrounding fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair’s health during the latest episode of his “Dinner With The King” podcast.

According to Lawler, at one point, “The Nature Boy” was only being given a 20-percent chance of surviving. As “The King” explains, it was WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat who told him this news after visiting Flair in the hospital.

“Apparently it was really a touch and go situation,” said Lawler on the latest episode of his podcast. “They explained to him [Ricky Steamboat], and when ‘The Nature Boy’ had that first surgery, the doctors said that Ric had a 20-percent chance of survival of making it through that surgery,” said Lawler. “But we all know that he did pull through. And I heard yesterday, he’s already cutting promos on nurses.”

