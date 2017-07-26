Jim Ross On Nakamura-Styles At WrestleMania, Lesnar/Joe, Strowman & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently appeared as a guest on the Steve Austin Show Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On saving the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe showdown for the WrestleMania stage: “If I was booking WWE or if I had influence on the booking of WWE, or whatever, my WrestleMania main event would be Joe and Brock and I would build it and by the time we got there, people would be going crazy to see it.

“For a guy like me at my stage of life, that’s the fountain of youth because that’s back to old school, two tough, legit tough son-of-a-b—–s that aren’t out there playing a role of a pro wrestler, locking up like two invalids. Locking up like two men, like two athletes of any gender.”

On a potential high-profile singles match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman: “I know that somewhere down the road it’s Strowman and Lesnar. That’s foolproof, right? And I’d probably save that till WrestleMania. I know at one point, they talked about doing it at SummerSlam. I’m curious as tow what they would get out of that match, and how athletic the big boy would be, and how Brock would be. There’s a two-way street here.”

On a WrestleMania dream match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles: “I think Shinsuke Nakamura, we haven’t seen his best yet and I think AJ Styles may be as good of a worker as I’ve seen in years. He may be the best worker in the world right now. You felt something in the crowd at [WWE Money In The Bank] with Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ. The fans that’ve followed their career know they’ve got a great history. And they’ve, I’ve seen it, had one of the best matches I’ve ever seen with Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ. We haven’t seen that yet in Shinsuke, but that WrestleMania match would be a great wrestling match.”

