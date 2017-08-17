John Cena Announces Southpaw Return (Video), NXT DVD News, JoJo Thanks Fans

– John Cena announced today that parody series “Southpaw Regional Wrestling” will return to the WWE website and YouTube on Friday morning at 10am EST. Below is a preview for the new round of episodes:

– The WWE NXT “From Secret to Sensation” DVD and Blu-ray will be released on November 14th, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. You can pre-order the set via Amazon at this link. Below is the synopsis:

WWE: NXT – From Secret to Sensation on DVD, Blu-ray & Giftset 11/14/17!

In recent years, NXT has emerged as an incredible box office draw for WWE with sold out live network specials from Brooklyn to Dallas to the United Kingdom! But things weren’t always this way: watch WWE’s “developmental” system churn out future Hall of Fame superstars and grow from its underwhelming infancy in Louisville through 2017!

A countdown of the greatest NXT superstars of all-time, featuring brand new exclusive interviews with all the major stars (current & former) that helped make NXT into a unique and popular brand.

– As noted, JoJo missed this week’s WWE RAW due to the passing of her sister GiGi. She took to Twitter and thanked fans for their support for the following: