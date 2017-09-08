John Cena & Roman Reigns Twitter Exchange From Tonight, Upcoming Flashback Fridays, Total Bellas

Scott Lazara
– Below is a preview for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode with Brie Bella putting Daniel Bryan on a labor simulator so he can see what it’s like to have a baby:

– The September 15th “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 20 years of Bill Goldberg while the September 22nd programming will be a Cruiserweight Classic Marathon and the September 29th programming will be a birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino. As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” theme is 22 years of WCW Monday Nitro.

– WWE No Mercy opponents Roman Reigns and John Cena went back & forth on Twitter tonight, as seen below: