John Cena Says His Days In The Ring Are Numbered, Talks Free Agent Status

WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke with the folks at Complex about his “Free Agent” status in WWE and the fact that his days in the ring are numbered.

“The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don’t know if I’ll be available for Smackdown specific only or Raw specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered,” Cena said during the interview. “I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left.”

Cena continued, “So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

