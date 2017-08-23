Johnny Impact GFW Debut Promo, Jim Cornette & Others Return, Tyrus’ Departure

– For those who missed last Thursday’s GFW Destination X special, the show featured the returns of Taryn Terrell, Petey Williams and Jim Cornette. Petey helped Sonjay Dutt retain the X Division Title over Trevor Lee while Taryn came after GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim. After “firing” Bruce Prichard, Cornette announced that a Gauntlet for the Gold 20-man match would take place the following week to determine who will get the vacant GFW World Heavyweight Title. That match will see Eli Drake start while Low Ki will be the last entrant. Below is video of Taryn talking about Kim and above is video of Cornette talking about his return:

– Last Thursday’s Destination X special saw Johnny Impact announce that he will be making his GFW TV debut this week. Impact is the former John Morrison/Johnny Mundo. Below is the promo announcing his arrival:

– We noted last week how Tyrus took to social media to announce that he wasn’t working the GFW Impact TV tapings because of how he had been booked as of late. He then announced his departure, seen in this tweet: