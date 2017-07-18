Kurt Angle Reveals His Big Announcement On RAW (Video)

The mystery storyline with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle progressed on tonight’s RAW as Angle announced that Jason Jordan of American Alpha is his long lost son. Jordan is now a member of the RAW brand.

Angle announced that he dated a woman in college and that woman gave birth to a baby boy 9 months after their last date. Per the storylines, the boy was put up for adoption and taken in by two parents who taught him strong American values.

Angle noted that WWE and his family support him in making the announcement. The segment ended with he and Jordan sharing an emotional embrace in the middle of the ring.

Below are photos and video from the segment: