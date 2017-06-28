Lisa Marie Varon Says She Wasn’t Allowed Backstage At SmackDown, New NXT Insider Show, Carmella

– Below is the first edition of the new WWE NXT Insider series, featuring host Cathy Kelley. She looks at tonight’s Last Woman Standing match between Nikki Cross and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, the feud between Roderick Strong and NXT Champion Bobby Roode and more.

Christy St. Cloud also interviews Ember Moon in the video. She says it was extremely frustrating being injured but now she’s back and it’s all about moving forward to the title now. Sonya Deville also makes an appearance and says she didn’t come to NXT to be some beauty queen on stage and flaunt herself for the fans, she came to fight and beat people up.

– Former WWE and TNA star Lisa Marie Varon was in attendance for last night’s SmackDown in San Diego but was not allowed to go backstage and congratulate the female Superstars on their Money In the Bank match. She wrote the following on Facebook, “The WWE Women’s Ladder match was incredible. Wanted to congratulate the gals, but the office said that I couldn’t go back stage. Maybe next time”

– Below are post-SmackDown reactions from Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella and James Ellsworth after last night’s big main event win in San Diego: