Mauro Ranallo announced today that he will be joining the WWE NXT commentary team. No word yet on when he will return to work for the company but it could come at Friday’s NXT TV tapings.

Below are comments from Mauro and Triple H:

THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! Please visit my Instagram (@mauroranallo) for a MAJOR announcement! 👊🙏 #BackToTheFuture — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) June 22, 2017