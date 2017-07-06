MMA Star On NXT, Johnny Gargano Return Promo, Kassius Ohno & Hideo Itami Tension Continues

– As seen on this week’s WWE NXT, Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno lost to SAnitY’s Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain in tag team action. Below is post-show video of Itami and Ohno as the tension between the two continues.

– This week’s NXT main event saw Bobby Roode retain the NXT Title over Roderick Strong. As seen below, Strong’s mother and his wife, MMA star Marina Shafir of the Four Horsewomen, were at ringside for the match:

A premature championship celebration for @roderickstrong… the referee explains that @REALBobbyRoode's FOOT was under the ROPE! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/OiN6oC09Ia — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 6, 2017

– Johnny Gargano will make his WWE NXT return on next Wednesday’s show with an in-ring promo. Gargano has been out of action since Tommaso Ciampa turned on him at NXT “Takeover: Chicago” back in May. Below is a promo for the return: