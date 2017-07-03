New Unified Champions Crowned At Slammiversary (Photos)

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando saw Alberto El Patron defeat Bobby Lashley in the main event to become the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion.
Slammiversary also saw Sienna defeat Rosemary to become the new unified Knockouts & GFW Women’s Champion.
Below are photos of both unified champions:
The FIRST Unified Champion (and Taking with her a 2nd Slammiversary Win) is @Sienna #Slamm15 pic.twitter.com/KSmqMz2FTC
Si! Si! Si! What a night for @PrideOfMexico @GFWWrestling #GlobalChampion #WorldChampion
This night belongs to Alberto El Patron! pic.twitter.com/4cEtX01Wrg
