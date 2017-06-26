News & Notes For Tonight’s RAW In LA: Brock Lesnar, Enzo & Cass, Goldust & R-Truth, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with an appearance by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, fallout from Big Cass attacking Enzo Amore and more.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s show but WWE is teasing a showdown between Samoa Joe and Lesnar. We also know that the feud between Goldust and R-Truth will be turned up a notch this week.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Is Samoa Joe prepared for Brock Lesnar’s return?

* Will Goldust be smacked by “the hand of Truth” during his movie premiere?

* What’s next for Enzo Amore?

* Will Bray Wyatt retaliate against Seth Rollins?

* Is an ambulance ride in Roman Reigns’ near future?