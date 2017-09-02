Nikki Bella On Daniel Bryan Possibly Wrestling: “He Wants To Be In The Ring”

As noted, WWE Superstar and one-half of the cast of the E! reality show, “Total Bellas,” Nikki Bella, spoke with the folks at Inside The Ropes during WWE SummerSlam weekend in New York a couple of weeks ago.

In addition to the notes we reported from the interview earlier this week, which included discussion about wanting to make her WWE return alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, Nikki spoke about her brother-in-law, former WWE Superstar and the current WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan training with Brie. According to Nikki, Bryan “really wants to make a return.”

“The one thing that I’ve realized about Bryan because I’ve spent so much time with him, is that he eats, breathes, lives wrestling,” said Bella. “He’s been training with Brie in the ring because Brie really wants to make a return, and seeing him he’s an amazing coach.”

Bella continued, “But in his heart he wants to compete. He wants to be in the ring.”

Check out the complete Nikki Bella interview above, or at YouTube.com.