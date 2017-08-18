NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Final Lineup For Saturday Night

WWE will be taking over the town in Brooklyn, New York this weekend.
In addition to the highly-anticipated WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view on Sunday evening, WWE will run the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night with their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special.
Featured below is the latest advertised lineup heading into Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III event:
NXT TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN III
NXT World Championship
– Bobby Roode (C) vs. Drew McIntyre
NXT Women’s Championship
– Asuka (C) vs. Ember Moon
NXT Tag-Team Championship
– The Authors Of Pain (C) vs. Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe
– Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
– Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas
Join us here on Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live WWE Network special.