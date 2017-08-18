NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Final Lineup For Saturday Night

WWE will be taking over the town in Brooklyn, New York this weekend.

In addition to the highly-anticipated WWE SummerSlam 2017 pay-per-view on Sunday evening, WWE will run the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday night with their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live special.

Featured below is the latest advertised lineup heading into Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III event:

NXT TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN III

NXT World Championship

– Bobby Roode (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship

– Asuka (C) vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag-Team Championship

– The Authors Of Pain (C) vs. Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe

– Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

– Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Join us here on Saturday evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III live WWE Network special.