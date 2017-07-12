NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Sasha Woods On Her WWE Promo Tour (Video), SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in San Antonio:
– Remember to join us later tonight for WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University as the road to “Takeover: Brooklyn III” continues. As noted, we will also have spoilers from The Mae Young Classic on Thursday and Friday night.
– As noted, Sasha Banks is headed to New Zealand and Australia for a WWE promotional tour this week. She recorded this video to let fans know she’s on the way:
It's just a few days until @SashaBanksWWE hits NZ shores! She's ready. Are you? #WWENZ pic.twitter.com/SYj0ujzsJu
— WWE New Zealand (@WWENZ) July 11, 2017