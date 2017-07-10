Paige Comments On Alberto El Patron Domestic Violence Incident At Orlando Airport

As noted, GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on Sunday afternoon. He was not arrested but is being investigated by Orlando Police. TMZ noted that Patron was arguing with a female companion in the terminal and police were called when things escalated.

A witness told TMZ that Patron “roughed up” the female companion. It was not confirmed that Paige was the female involved but we do know that she was with Patron and his family at Universal Studios this weekend.

Paige took to Twitter and gave her side of the story, as seen below:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017