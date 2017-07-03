Photos: Did Paige Watch The Slammiversary Main Event From Ringside?

As noted, Paige was backstage for last night’s Impact/GFW Slammiversary pay-per-view as boyfriend Alberto El Patron became the new unified Impact World Heavyweight & GFW Global Champion by defeating Bobby Lashley in the main event.

It’s rumored that Paige wore a Dos Caras mask to watch the main event from the front row of the Impact Zone, based on these photos that have not been verified as of this writing:

Paige, girl, I love you but wtf are you doing? You know damn well that mask wasn't gonna do shit🙄 begging to get fired😭 pic.twitter.com/jBf6XoDO4b — jds (@j_dxltxn) July 3, 2017