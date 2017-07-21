RAW Star Returning To Action Soon, WWE UK Tour Update, Renee Young “Pick Of The Week”

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with Renee Young talking about her post-RAW interview with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his “long lost son” Jason Jordan:

– WWE has announced SmackDown live events for Dublin, Ireland and Aberdeen, Scotland in early November as a part of the annual tour of Europe. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi are advertised. Details are at this link.

– Darren Young is expected to be cleared to return to the ring next month, according to PWInsider. The RAW Superstar underwent elbow surgery back in January after suffering an in-ring injury during a WWE Main Event match with Epico on January 16th. Young posted this video today as he continues working towards his return: