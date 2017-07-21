Report: Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE After WrestleMania 34 Next Year

The WWE Universe might need to enjoy “The Beast Incarnate” while they still can.

As noted earlier this week, there have been rumors making the rounds that Brock Lesnar could be transitioning back into an MMA career. The reigning WWE Universal Champion is rumored to make his UFC return at the company’s upcoming pay-per-view show at Madison Square Garden in New York City in September.

Additionally, there is starting to be talk that Lesnar could be parting ways with WWE once his existing contract with the company comes to an end after next year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view in the spring.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed the rumors regarding Lesnar’s potential upcoming WWE departure.

Dave Meltzer: “The stories that Brock is gonna be done after WrestleMania and he’s leaving to go back to UFC, I wouldn’t take that seriously at all. I mean it could happen, but as best I can tell, he has not made that decision at all, and he’s probably not gonna make that decision for a long time.”

Bryan Alvarez: “I heard people talking about Brock being done at Mania, but I didn’t hear two and two put together where he’s leaving WWE because he’s going back to UFC. The impression I got from hearing that was, he wants to do a huge money UFC fight, probably at the end of this year, make a ton of money, and finish up this contract with WWE and then he’d just be done. Like, not going back to UFC, but just, he made his money, he’s 40 years old, and he’s done.”

Dave Meltzer: “Yeah, I don’t have that impression at all. My impression is that he’s gonna do what he does, which is gonna be that he’ll hear both sides, he’s gonna get the numbers up, and then he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do.”