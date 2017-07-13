Report: Roman Reigns Kicks RAW Star Off Of WWE Talent Bus

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns stepped up to help take control of a situation that upset several people on a WWE talent bus weeks ago.

A disturbance was allegedly caused by Enzo Amore, which prompted Reigns to get up out of his seat and kick Amore off the bus. There are no details on what exactly Amore did to upset the other passengers.

Enzo reportedly has a lot of backstage heat with the WWE Roster, and has been kicked out of some dressing rooms according to the report by Dave Meltzer.