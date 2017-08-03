Report: WWE Moving Enzo Off RAW & “Away” From Vince McMahon

In July it was reported that Enzo Amore had been kicked off the WWE tour bus due to his behavior, and now it sounds like he might be getting kicked off RAW.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE management is looking at ways to get Enzo off of WWE’s Monday night show. SmackDown may not be an option for Enzo either, as company officials reportedly do not want Enzo in proximity of Vince McMahon.

There are several options being considered, including moving him to 205 Live or back to NXT. Enzo could help sell tickets on the road for those shows, and it would keep him away from the WWE CEO.