Samoa Joe Injury Update: Expected Out 4-6 Weeks

As noted, former NXT World Champion Samoa Joe suffered an injury at a WWE live event last weekend, forcing him out of action while he recovers.

According to a report at PWInsider.com, Joe traveled to Birmingham, Alabama this week to have his knee injury diagnosed and worked on, with his return to the ring expected to be in approximately four-to-six weeks.

Joe was originally scheduled to face John Cena in one-on-one action on RAW this week, however since he suffered the injury over the weekend, WWE was forced to change their plans on short notice.