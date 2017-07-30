Samoa Joe On ROH Talents WWE Should Sign, Why NXT Is Beneficial To Talents

As noted, WWE Superstar Samoa Joe recently appeared as a guest on 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live program based out of Tampa, Florida. Below are some additional highlights from the interview.

On The Authors of Pain: “He’s got a brand new tag team that’s very LOD-like. Yeah, they’re called The Authors Of Pain. They’re AOP and they’re basically, one was a former shoot fighter who was called ‘The Albanian Psycho’. Huge guy. The other one was an Olympic-Qualifying wrestler for Canada. They’re young and you’re going to be something special. Managed by ‘Precious’ Paul Ellering.”

On NXT being good for new aspiring talents to pay their dues and to get over before moving to the WWE main roster: “Yeah, they do pay their dues. When guys are in NXT, not me, but the guys who are signed to developmental deals that are there,” Joe said, “they’re setting up the ring, they’re tearing it down, they’re working every day at the PC. And it’s arduous training, man. Those guys go through a lot. And then, you have the benefit of getting over before you’re on the main roster. So the hardcore fans that are really into WWE, they’re watching NXT and they’re seeing these guys develop, they’re seeing these guys come up, and when they debut on RAW or SmackDown, from Night One, people are excited that they’re there.”

On ROH talents he feels WWE should sign: “A couple of dudes, Jay Lethal, I think, is one of them. He’s the kind of guy who can do any character, and do anything you put in front of him, he can kill it. And another guy I was just recently watching a lot of, God, I’m trying to remember, Dalton Castle. And I don’t know if you guys have seen his act, but it’s… I won’t even spoil it, if you just look up ‘Dalton Castle Entrance.'” Joe added, “a lot of guys in NXT are making their debuts in NXT, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and other are kind of the main ones.”

