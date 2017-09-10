Sasha Banks On WWE Randomly Dropping Storylines, Potential All-Women Brand, Asuka

As noted, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently appeared as a guest on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview. Below are some additional highlights from the appearance.

On main differences in working in NXT and on the WWE main roster: “I think that’s what’s different about NXT too. We kind of always knew where we were going, so it helped me prepare and think of ahead of time, like, ‘how can I make this better?’. But when I go to RAW, it’s legit, like, ‘I have no clue what I’m doing.’ I don’t even know what to prepare for. I’m just, like, handed something or told something. And I was like, ‘okay, I have one hour to get ready. Oh, okay. Alright. Let’s just do it!’ So, honestly, I wish we had the opportunity to know what we’re doing in the next three months. If we’re going with a storyline, I would like to know, ‘yeah, we’re going with you and Alexa [Bliss] and this is where we want to take it and where we want to go’ instead of just being, ‘oh, maybe you’ll have a tag match. Maybe you’ll have a promo. Maybe you’ll have this random match that doesn’t make any sense or whatever. Who knows? Or maybe you’ll just sit in catering. Who knows?'”

On WWE randomly dropping storylines on the main roster: “I think that’s with all of our [WWE] Superstars. None of them know what’s going on. When you see Monday Night RAW, we’re all surprised. Sometimes we’re even confused [about] where we’re going. And sometimes, maybe they don’t even follow through with a storyline, which kind of sucks sometimes.”

On if she is in favor of an all-women brand in WWE: “I feel like we wouldn’t be all used if we were all just on one show, so I don’t know. And, like, there [are] two champions, so that’s really awesome.”

On the NXT women’s division not taking off like she had hoped and her interest in facing Asuka: “I feel like the women’s division down there hasn’t really [taken] off the way that I would have liked it [to] have, like it should have been. And I would love to face Asuka. I mean, I don’t understand why she’s the longest reigning champion because I’m not down there. But they have so many incredible women down there and I just wish they were used more. That’s what I have to say about that.”

