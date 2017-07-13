Source: Backstage Heat On RAW Star Over Political Views

It sounds like yet another RAW star is having issues with his colleagues behind-the-scenes. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Big Cass has garnered heat with the majority of the WWE locker room. As previously noted, Cass’ now-former partner Enzo Amore isn’t winning over his WWE peers either.

According to Meltzer, Cass’ heat stems from sharing his views on politics. Cass is said to be a strong supporter of Donald Trump, which is not a view shared by many in the WWE locker room. Despite the negative feelings towards Cass, he reportedly doesn’t have nearly as much heat on him as Enzo does.

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon is a part of the Trump Administration, so Cass’ views may not be seen as a negative thing by the McMahons.