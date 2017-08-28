Spoiler Update On Matches Planned For Tonight’s WWE RAW

The first John Cena vs. Samoa Joe match will take place on tonight’s WWE RAW from Memphis, according to PWInsider. A battle royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is also scheduled for tonight.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the FedEx Forum:

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

* Cena vs. Roman Reigns is made official for WWE No Mercy

* Cena vs. Samoa Joe

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler replaces Booker T on commentary due to Hurricane Harvey