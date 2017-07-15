Spoiler Update On The Live Finals & Brackets For The Mae Young Classic

Below are the updated brackets coming out of the second round of tapings for The Mae Young Classic. After the “Bracketology” preview special on August 20th after SummerSlam goes off the air, the first four episodes of the tournament, featuring the first round, will be released on Monday, August 28th via the WWE Network. Episodes 5-8 will be released on Monday, September 4th and then the live finals will take place live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air that night. The finals will air on the WWE Network and will take place in the same ring as SmackDown that night.

We now know that the live finals will feature Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane.

It should be noted that the second round matches we listed in our bracket spoilers on Thursday night were not correct as different matches took place at tonight’s tapings.

Round 1

* Princesa Sugehit defeated Kay Lee Ray

* Serena Deeb defeated Vanessa Borne

* Shayna Baszler defeated Zeda

* Piper Niven defeated Santana Garrett

* Mia Yim defeated Sarah Logan

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Xia Li

* Rhea Ripley defeated Miranda Salinas

* Abbey Laith defeated Jazzy Gabert

* Toni Storm defeated Ayesha Raymond

* Dakota Kai defeated Kavita Devi

* Candice LeRae defeated Renee Michelle

* Rachel Evers defeated Marti Belle

* Bianca Belair defeated Sage Beckett

* Lacey Evans defeated Taynara Conti

* Nicole Savoy defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Kairi Sane defeated Tessa Blanchard

Round 2

* Abbey Laith defeated Rachel Evers

* Piper Niven defeated Serena Deeb

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Princesa Sugehit

* Kairi Sane defeated Bianca Belair

* Toni Storm defeated Lacey Evans

* Shayna Baszler defeated Mia Yim

* Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Ripley

* Candice LeRae defeated Nicole Savoy

Quarterfinals

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Abbey Laith

* Shayna Baszler defeated Candice LeRae

* Toni Storm defeated Piper Niven

* Kairi Sane defeated Dakota Kai

Semifinals

* Shayna Baszler defeated Mercedes Martinez

* Kairi Sane defeated Toni Storm

Finals

* Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane