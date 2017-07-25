The Rock On Nia Jax’s Progress In WWE, Rapper At SmackDown Tonight?

– As noted, rapper Wale was ringside for last night’s RAW in Washington, DC. It will be interesting to see if he appears at SmackDown or 205 Live tonight as Corey Graves mentioned a meeting with Wale “in Richmond” today, which is where tonight’s tapings will take place from.

– The Rock tweeted the following on his cousin Nia Jax after she tweeted a clip from her win over Emma last night:

Great seeing my cousin's progress in @WWE. Pro wrestling is a hardcore life – especially for the women. Proud of her and all the ladies. 👊🏾 https://t.co/5Yuy6NlmbS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2017