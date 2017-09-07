Total Bellas Viewership For The Season Two Premiere

Last night’s season two premiere of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 681,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

In comparison, the season one finale in November 2016 drew 663,000 viewers and ranked #60 for the night. The first season of the show, which featured 6 episodes, averaged 640,000 viewers per episode with a total of 3.842 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

Episode 7:

Episode 8: