Total Bellas Viewership For The Season Two Premiere

Last night’s season two premiere of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 681,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.
In comparison, the season one finale in November 2016 drew 663,000 viewers and ranked #60 for the night. The first season of the show, which featured 6 episodes, averaged 640,000 viewers per episode with a total of 3.842 million viewers.
Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:
Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2:
Episode 3:
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8: