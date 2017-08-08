Two New Matches Announced For WWE SummerSlam

RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Big Cass vs. Big Show for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor has also been announced for SummerSlam.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley’s replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt