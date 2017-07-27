Vince & Stephanie On Triple H, Latest Episode Of Bella Appetit, WWE Stock Up

– Below is the latest episode of Bella Appétit with Nikki Bella discussing the resurgence of craft beer in Napa Valley with the owners of Sons Beer:

– WWE stock was up 1.01% today after the second quarter earnings call, closing at $21.90 per share. Today’s high was $22.46 and the low was $21.13.

– As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. He received these Twitter messages from wife Stephanie McMahon and father-in-law Vince McMahon:

Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017