Why Braun Strowman Was Not Booked For This Week’s WWE RAW

A creative decision was made to keep Braun Strowman off this week’s WWE RAW from Memphis, to help his feud with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There was a feeling that they needed to keep Lesnar and Strowman apart this week after the physical angle they had last week. Strowman was kept off this week’s show with the idea being that you can’t have them both on the show without having some kind of interaction at this point.

Braun will be back for Monday’s RAW in Omaha. Lesnar and Paul Heyman are not booked for that show. Braun, Lesnar and Heyman will all be back together for the September 11th RAW in Anaheim. Braun will then get his title shot from Brock at the September 24th WWE No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles.