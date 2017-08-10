Why Dolph Ziggler Hasn’t Been On WWE TV, Johnny Gargano On Facing Andrade Almas, Nikki Bella

– Below is the latest episode of Bella Appétit with Nikki Bella exploring the idea of farm-to-table with Sean O’Toole, the chef and co-owner at Torc Restaurant in Napa Valley, one of Nikki’s favorite places to eat.

– Regarding rumors on Dolph Ziggler’s WWE status, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ziggler has been off TV and pay-per-view because the company just has nothing for him creatively. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently in the same blue brand boat as guys like Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger, where officials have nothing significant for them to do.

Ziggler worked several live event matches in July, usually losing to Shinsuke Nakamura, but his last TV match came on July 4th – the Independence Day Battle Royal that was won by AJ Styles. Before the battle royal, Ziggler’s last singles TV match came on the June 20th SmackDown episode, another loss to Nakamura.

– As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas is now official for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event during SummerSlam weekend later this month. Gargano tweeted the following on the match today: