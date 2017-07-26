Why HBK Is Working NXT Live Events, SmackDown Top 10, WWE PC All Access Photos/Videos

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Richmond:

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels indicated on Twitter that he will be appearing at this weekend’s WWE NXT live events in Wisconsin and Minnesota. PWInsider reports that HBK will be working as a producer for the shows. Michaels has been working with talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando but this will be his first live event tour.

– Below are more photos and videos from the WWE Performance Center All Access fan event that took place on Monday in Orlando: