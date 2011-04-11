Why Vince Doesn’t Like John Morrison, Melina/Batista Involved

Source: Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE creative team member John Piermarini stated in a blog post earlier this year that Vince McMahon believes John Morrison “can’t kick anyone’s ass in a real fight” and therefore won’t achieve the success many feel he’s destined for. That’s not the only criticism being levied towards “The Prince of Parkour” as many people within WWE feel he comes off as if he’s performing in his matches, as opposed to fighting. This holds him back, as does his relationship with Melina and the belief that his speaking abilities are sub-par.

Character aside, it’s been said that McMahon doesn’t respect Morrison as a man. Years ago, he allowed Melina to engage in a sexual relationship with former WWE talent Dave Bautista (a/k/a Batista) while the two were dating. Morrison opted to be professional instead of confrontational and therefore lost brownie points with the WWE CEO. For some reason or another, Vince has always been a fan of confrontations. Of course, most of the rest of WWE management feels differently.

Trish Stratus appeared on Sirius XM Radio’s Busted Open on Friday and politely buried Morrison by indicating that he wasn’t too smart in his decision making with her. She confirmed online reports that he wasn’t interested in listening to her suggestions for their performance at WrestleMania, and that when she went to hug him during the post-match celebration, he cold-shouldered her. The feeling is that his unprofessional behavior will set him and Melina back in WWE, since Stratus is highly regarded amongst company personnel. Morrison and Melina were apparently upset that Trish took what they believed was Melina’s “spot.”