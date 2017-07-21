WWE Battleground 2017 PPV Betting Odds For This Sunday

On Sunday evening, WWE returns to the pay-per-view arena with their SmackDown Live brand-exclusive Battleground 2017 show, which takes place live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With only 48 hours remaining until the show kicks off live on PPV and the WWE Network, the betting odds for the matches scheduled for the card are starting to come in.

Featured below, courtesy of Bet Wrestling, are the current betting odds for Sunday night’s WWE Battleground 2017 pay-per-view.

WWE BATTLEGROUND 2017 BETTING ODDS

WWE Championship

Punjabi Prison Match

– Jinder Mahal (c) -333 vs Randy Orton +220

WWE United States Championship

– AJ Styles (c) -300 vs Kevin Owens +188

SmackDown Live Tag Team Championship

– The Usos (c) +163 vs The New Day -227

Flag Match

– John Cena -1000 vs Rusev +500

Fatal 5 Way No. 1 Contender Match

– Charlotte +120 vs Lana +200 vs Becky Lynch +230 vs Tamina +350 vs Natalya +1000

– Shinsuke Nakamura -250 vs Baron Corbin +175

– Aiden English +150 vs Tye Dillenger -200

