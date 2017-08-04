WWE Issues Statement Confirming The Release Of Eva Marie

As noted earlier today, WWE Superstar and Total Divas cast member Eva Marie confirmed her departure from WWE via a tweet posted on her official Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after Eva posted the tweet, WWE confirmed the news via their official website.

From WWE.com:

Eva Marie and WWE part ways

Eva Marie and WWE have mutually agreed to contractually part ways as of today, Aug. 4, 2017.

“Today I’m saying a bittersweet goodbye to @WWE,” Eva tweeted. “Thanks to the entire team, and YOU, my fans, for these 4 years! #AllRedEverythingForever”

WWE wishes Eva the best in all of her future endeavors.