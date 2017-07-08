WWE On AJ Styles Winning The US Title Tonight, AJ Speaks (Video), Backstage Photo

As noted, there was a surprise title change at tonight’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden as AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion.

We have photos and videos from the title change at this link. Video of Styles talking to WWE.com about the big win can be seen above.

Below is the official announcement from WWE along with a backstage photo of the new champion and comments from other WWE Superstars, including SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon:

AJ Styles wins United States Championship from Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden Live Event

NEW YORK CITY — AJ Styles sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe tonight, as he defeated Kevin Owens to become United States Champion during a WWE Live Event at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The Phenomenal One won the Independence Day Battle Royal on this past Tuesday’s SmackDown LIVE, earning a title opportunity against Owens at WWE Battleground, but apparently couldn’t wait to get his hands on The Prizefighter.

Moments after his historic victory, Styles offered his first remarks as United States Champion in an exclusive Facebook Live interview with WWE.com. He reflected on the long road that led him to Madison Square Garden, and speculated on what may lie ahead for Owens. (Video is above.)

The Phenomenal One’s victory leaves the status of his WWE Battleground showdown up in the air. What does this shocking turn of events mean for his and Owens’ future? Be sure to tune into SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see the fallout.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Whoa cool!! Congrats to the NEW US Champ @AJStylesOrg #WWEMSG — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

@AJStylesOrg just won the US Title over KO at MSG!!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) July 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js