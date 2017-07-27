WWE Possibly Doing Another Roster Shakeup, Superstars Going Back To NXT?

There has been talk of doing another Superstar Shakeup after next month’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, according to new reports by PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE previously held a roster Shakeup in April after WrestleMania 33.

While it might seem early for another Shakeup, The Observer notes that there is definitely talk of making a few roster moves in the fall. There has also been talk of sending one or more Superstars from the main roster to WWE NXT. The moves from the main roster to NXT would be for talents that were major stars in NXT that Vince McMahon simply is not going to push on RAW or SmackDown, even if they are over, or talents who are doing nothing on the main roster with the feeling that they could be more useful as top stars in NXT.