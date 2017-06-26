WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (6/26)

The June 26th edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

– RAW opens up with Roman Reigns coming down to the ring. Cole, Graves and Booker T are on commentary. The crowd boos Reigns which prompts Reigns to tell the crowd if they let him finish they might like this. Reigns says Strowman attacked him like a coward last week, and Reigns accepts his challenge for an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire. Reigns says he’s going to take Strowman straight to Hell because this is his yard. A siren plays and an ambulance backs up into the arena next to the stage. Reigns gets out of the ring and walks over to the back doors of the ambulance. Reigns opens it and it’s empty. Strowman runs in from behind and attacks Reigns. He throws Reigns up onto the stage where the two men brawl back and forth. Reigns goes for a Superman punch but Strowman catches him and throws him into the side of the ambulance. Strowman hops off the stage and picks up Reigns then throws him into the ambulance. The siren hits and the ambulance slowly drives off.

– Elias Samson is in the ring with his guitar, and Sheamus and Cesaro are by his side. Their song together gets interrupted by The Hardy Boyz’ entrance music, and we have a match.

– The Hardy Boyz & Finn Balor def. Elias Samson, Sheamus & Cesaro: Sheamus works on Matt Hardy until Cesaro and Finn get the tags, then Finn takes over. Balor stomps on Cesaro until the ref pulls him off. Cesaro tags in Sheamus who hits the Ten Beats of the Baron on Balor, then Samson hits a cheap shot on Balor from the apron. Samson tags in and works over Balor, then tags Sheamus back in. Balor dodges a splash in the corner and tags in Jeff Hardy. Jeff hits a running forearm shot on Sheamus, then an inverted atomic drop for a two count. Jeff goes for a Twist of Fate but Sheamus escapes. Jeff throws Sheamus into the ring post then goes for a Swanton, but Cesaro pulls Sheamus out to ringside for the save. Jeff jumps down onto Cesaro at ringside, then he knocks Samson off the apron. While Jeff is getting back in the ring, Sheamus knees him in the face for a two count. Samson tags in to work over Jeff, then Sheamus comes back in and hits a backbreaker. Sheamus stomps on Jeff then yells at the crowd, then Jeff comes back with a kick and the Twist Of Fate. Matt Hardy gets the hot tag and elbows Samson in the face. Matt slams Samson’s face repeatedly into all three turnbuckles in one corner. Matt follows up with a running bulldog and the Side effect. Sheamus runs in and throws Matt into the ring post. Sheamus and Cesaro hit the double team White Noise on Matt, but Finn Balor breaks up the pin. Cesaro gets distracted by Balor, then Matt hits a jawbreaker on Cesaro. Balor tags in and clears the ring. Balor kicks Samson in the head off the apron, then back in the ring Balor clotheslines Cesaro outside. Sheamus runs in but Balor throws him outside too, then Balor hits a suicide dive on both Cesaro and Sheamus at ringside. Back in the ring, Balor hits the Sling Blade then a running dropkick. Balor goes up top but Sheamus gets on the apron. Matt grabs Sheamus off the apron and hits the Twist of Fate on him at ringside, then Jeff takes out Elias Samson. Back in the ring, Balor comes off the top with the Coup De Grace on Cesaro for the win. Balor and the Hardys celebrate in the ring after the bell.

– In the latest Shattered Dreams Production, Goldust says it’s showtime and there’s something magical in the air. Goldust says tonight we’ll see The Shattered Truth, and “the golden age is back.”

– Goldust vs. R-Truth – No Contest: Goldust makes his entrance with a special cameraman in front of him wearing gold. R-Truth hits the ring and Goldust uses his cameraman as a human shield. The ref doesn’t call for the opening bell. Goldust reaches around the cameraman to cheap-shot R-Truth, and Goldust beats him down while his cameraman films. Goldust poses on the corner then leaves.

– Paul Heyman does an interview backstage where he confirms that Brock Lesnar will be in the building tonight, and he will come out to the ring to call out Samoa Joe for a fight. Joe runs in and grabs Heyman from behind. Heyman says he’s just an advocate. Joe doesn’t hurt Heyman and just warns him that he’s ready for Lesnar tonight.

– Backstage, we see Bayley with Kurt Angle. Bayley draws a number for tonight’s Women’s Gauntlet match.

– The Miz and Maryse are out to the ring for Miz TV, and Maryse is still mad at The Miz despite what Miz says. Miz announces his guests LaVar and LaMelo Ball, who are the brother and father of new LA Laker Lonzo Ball. Lavar and LaMelo hit the ring, then introduce Lonzo. Everyone sits down, and Miz thanks them for joining him. Lonzo says he’s happy to be here as a Laker for the first time. The Miz says he’s happy to be partnering them, but Lamar takes issue with that and say there’s no partnership. LaVar says they’d need to partner with someone higher, and the Miz is a little too low. He says Miz isn’t on his son Lonzo’s level. Miz says he’s the Michael Jordan of WWE, and Lavar tells Miz to stay in his lane. The Miz takes his jacket off so Lavar takes his shirt off and they square off. Dean Ambrose’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Lavar runs around the ring in a circle, then we’re told Miz and his entourage will be facing Ambrose, Heath Slater and Rhyno.

– The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas def. Dean Ambrose, Heath Slater & Rhyno: Rhyno gets some offense in on Miz early on, but Miz comes back after an Irish whip into the corner. Miz pummels on Rhyno then tags in Dallas who continues. Axel tags in next who stomps a mudhole in Rhyno. Axel whips Rhyno into the corner but Rhyno explodes out with a clothesline. Ambrose tags in and drops Axel with a series of clotheslines. Ambrose clears the apron then attempts a Dirty Deeds on Miz, but Miz escapes. Slater and Rhyno run in and throw Miz outside. Slater tags in to become the legal man, but Miz and Dallas double team him to take control. Miz hits a series of kicks on Slater, then Dallas tags in again and hits some knee drops. Axel tags in next and continues working over Slater until Slater drops him with a neckbreaker. Miz tags in but Slater drops him with a spinning heel kick. Rhyno and Dallas get the tags and Rhyno drops him with a shoulder block. Rhyno hits a splash in the corner then a spinebuster, but Miz breaks up the pin attempt. Ambrose chases Miz outside, then Axel hits a cheap shot on Rhyno behind the ref’s back. Dallas immediately rolls up Rhyno for the win.

– Paul Heyman is shown pacing back and forth in the parking area waiting for his client Brock Lesnar to arrive.

– Cole introduces a video package highlighting Enzo & Cass’ rise and fall. Enzo is then shown arriving to the arena alone.

– Enzo comes out to the ring and says he’s not doing too good. Enzo says he can’t get a hold of Cass in private because he’s been ducking his calls. Enzo says he needs to talk to Cass man to man right now. Cass accepts the invite and comes down to the ring. Enzo says he knows the fans booing him hurts him, just like Cass hurt him last week. Enzo says some of the things Cass said about his last week were true. Enzo says they’re still brothers, and he won’t let Cass break that until they become WWE Tag Champs. Cass says Enzo doesn’t know when to shut up. Then Cass apologizes, and asks Enzo to accept his apology then extends his hand. They shake hands and hug, then head up the ramp. When they arrive at the top of the ramp, Cass turns around and clotheslines Enzo town. He then throws Enzo down the ramp and leaves as referees check on Enzo.

– Seth Rollins is up next.

– Back from commercial, Cass runs up to the announce table and threatens Corey Graves. Cass says Angle told him he can’t lay a finger on Graves, and says Graves must have some good dirt on Angle. Cass warns graves to stay out of his business.

– Seth Rollins def. Curt Hawkins: They lock up to start off then Hawkins hits some knees to the midsection. Hawkins drops Rollins with a clothesline for a one count. Hawkins pummels on Rollins then hits a back suplex for another one count. Hawkins hits a vertical suplex then puts Rollins in a headlock. Rollins comes back with an elbow and a Pele kick, then throws Hawkins outside and hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Rollins hits the Sling Blade then hits a cross body off the top. Hawkins blocks one superkick from Rollins, but Rollins goes for a second superkick and this one connects. Rollins follows up with a knee to the face for the win.

– Immediately after the match, the lights go out and Bray Wyatt appears on the big screen. Wyatt says he’s going to save Rollins and cleanse him. Wyatt tells Rollins to “give into yourself” or he will bur.

– Dana Brooke and Mickie James are backstage drawling their numbers for the Women’s Guantlet match.

– Brock Lesnar pulls up into the back of the arena and heads inside with Paul Heyman.

– Sasha Banks draws her Gauntlet match number and seems happy with it.

– Paul Heyman comes out to the ring and points out that his client Brock Lesnar strikes fear into everyone he comes across. Heyman says Samoa Joe is the one person who doesn’t fear Lesnar, and he also pulled a cheap shot on Lesnar. Heyman says Joe knew the locker room would clear out to separate the fight, so he didn’t fear throwing the cheap shots. Heyman says he isn’t impressed and he thinks Joe is a Samoan dumbass. Heyman says Joe should be afraid, and that now the bathroom break is over and it’s time to hit record. Heyman introduces Lesnar, who he says is going to call Joe out for a fight right now. Brock Lesnar comes out to the ramp, but before he starts walking down Samoa Joe hits him from behind. Joe tries to get the Coquina Clutch locked in on Lesnar, but Lesnar fights out and pushes him back into the screens on the stage. Joe locks it in again and Lesnar continues to fight, but Joe seems to get the Coquina Clutch locked in. The Revival and some referees come out to pull off Joe, as Lesnar recovers on the stage. Lesnar looks stunned as we go to commercial.

– Neville vs. Lince Dorado: This one is a non-title match. Akira Tozawa is sitting at ringside behind a purple velvet rope. Neville and Dorado trade strikes in the opening moments until Dorado drops Neville with a dropkick. Dorado throws Neville outside then hits a suicide somersault. Back in the ring, Dorado hits a cross body off the top for a two count. Neville grabs Dorado by the mask and kicks him. Neville follows up with the Rings of Saturn for the win via submission after a very short match. Neville and Tozawa stare each other down after the match. Tozawa takes his jacket off and comes into the ring. Titus comes out with a mic and tells them not to fight for free, because he just finalized a match between the two of them at Great Balls of Fire. Titus says Akira is officially under contract with Titus Worldwide.

– Emma is backstage with Kurt Angle where she draws her number for the Gauntlet match.

– Paul Heyman does an interview in the back where he trashes Samoa Joe for attacking Lesnar from behind. Heyman says the fight at Great Balls of Fire won’t be a quick one, and Lesnar will victimize Joe.

– Nia Jax is shown leaving Kurt Angle’s office when Alexa Bliss approaches her. Bliss asks what number she drew, but Jax doesn’t answer. Bliss tries to warm Nia up to her and says they both get judged because of their appearance. Bliss offers some words of encouragement to Jax, and Jax says she appreciates it but doesn’t need it. Jax says she’ll see Bliss and the Women’s title at Great Balls of Fire.

– Women’s Gauntlet Match: There will be two competitors in the ring at all times, and when one gets beaten by pin or submission they will be eliminated and another one will enter. The last woman standing wins a shot at Alexa Bliss’ Women’s Championship. Bayley and Nia Jax start off. Bayley starts off with a kick on Nia, but Nia quickly comes back and takes control of the match. Nia works on Bayley in the corner then hits headbutt. Nia gets in the ref’s face and Bayley takes advantage with some strikes. Bayley goes up top and hits a flying elbow for a two count. Nia comes back with a Samoan Drop on Bayley for the three count, and Bayley is eliminated. Mickie James is out next. Nia gets Mickie in a bear hug, but Mickie fights out and hits a series of kicks. Mickie hits the Mick Kick then goes for a DDT, but Nia escapes. Nia throws Mickie down, then drops her again with a running clothesline for the three count. Mickie is eliminated and Dana Brooke is in next. Dana goes for a summersault splash in the corner but Nia blocks it and throws Dana down. Nia follows up with a running leg drop for the three count, and Dana is eliminated. Emma is in next. Emma pulls Nia’s neck down across the top rope from the outside, then rolls in and hits some dropkicks. Emma comes flying off the top rope, but Nia catches her in mid-air with a Samoan Drop for the three count. Emma is eliminated, and the final entrant Sasha Banks is in next. Sasha hits a jawbreaker on Nia and slaps her across the face, then throws her outside. Sasha goes for a suicide dive, but Nia catches her in mid-air. Sasha fights away from Nia and pushes her into the ring post. Sasha gets on the apron and hits a flying knee onto Nia on the floor. Back in the ring, Sasha hits some knee strikes but Nia drops her with a clothesline. Nia throws Sasha outside and tells the referee to count. Sasha crawls back in and Nia stomps on her. Nia powerslams Sasha then throws her back outside. Sasha gets back in the ring and starts to fight back but Nia drops her and throws her to the outside again. Sasha climbs back in and Nia gets her in a bear hug then slams her down. Nia goes for a suplex but Sasha gets out. Nia goes for a leg drop but Sasha rolls away and hits a running knee to the face. Sasha goes for the Banks Statement but Nia fights out and drops Sasha. Sasha comes back with an unorthodox looking choke and Nia taps out. Winner: Sasha Banks

– After the match, Kurt Angle’s music hits and the RAW GM comes out. Angle steps in the ring and raises Sasha’s hand, but then Alexa Bliss comes out to interrupt. Alexa holds up her Women’s Title and Sasha dropkicks her out of the ring. Sasha grabs the Women’s Belt and holds it up before throwing it outside to Alexa. Kurt Angle raises Sasha’s hand again as RAW goes off the air.