WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (7/24)

The July 24th edition of WWE RAW aired live on the USA Network from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC.

– RAW GM Kurt Angle comes out to the ring first to kick off this week’s broadcast. Angle recaps last week’s revelation that Jason Jordan is his son, and he talks about how he’s been making up for lost time with his son in the last week. Angle says Jason is getting an opportunity to show what he’s got on RAW tonight, and it’s up to Jason what he does with the opportunity. Angle changes the subject to Brock Lesnar and is about to announce Lesnar’s opponent for SummerSlam when he gets interrupted by Braun Strowman’s entrance. Strowman comes down to the ring and tells Kurt that he better be Lesnar’s opponent. Samoa Joe interrupts next and he comes down to the ring to introduce himself to Strowman face to face. Roman Reigns interrupts next and comes down to the ring. Reigns reminds everyone that he retired The Undertaker, and says he should be the one to face Lesnar. Angle gets in the middle of the three men in the ring and announces that he’s changed his mind about Lesnar’s opponent at SummerSlam. Angle says now the main event of SummerSlam will be a Fatal Four-way for the Universal Title between Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Samoa Joe is not pleased with Angle’s decision but Angle says his decision is final. Strowman says he doesn’t care what kind of match it is, he just cares about piling bodies. Reigns tells Strowman to shut up and punches him, but Strowman grabs both Reigns and Joe by the throats. Joe and Reigns take Strowman outside and dump him over the fan barricade. Joe then turns his attention to Reigns and they brawl around ringside. Joe takes Reigns back into the ring where they trade strikes until Strowman runs back in. Strowman drops Joe then throws Reigns into the ring post. Angle calls for help from ringside and security runs out but Strowman starts decking all of them. Strowman throws one of the security out of the ring down to the floor. Joe grabs Strowman from behind and puts him in the Coquina Clutch. Angle calls for help from the locker room and several wrestlers come down to try o help. Reigns spears Strowman while Joe has Strowman in the Coquina Clutch and they all go down. Several wrestlers manage to hold back Joe, but Strowman drops Reigns in the ring. Wrestlers then help hold back Reigns as Strowman walks off.

– Elias Samson def. Finn Balor: Samson is in the ring for a song before the match but once again is interrupted by Balor’s entrance. This one is a No DQ match. Balor starts off strong and dumps Samson outside then follows up with a dropkick through the ropes. Balor beats down Samson around ringside and dropkicks him into the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Samson fires up and starts working on Balor’s injured shoulder. Samson rolls outside and grabs a steel chair and brings it in. Balor hits Samson while he’s climbing in the ring and the chair falls outside. Balor starts to fire up but Samson shuts him down and goes back to working on the bad shoulder. Balor gets Samson down and repeatedly stomps on him, then he grabs the chair from ringside. Balor goes to hit Samson with it but Samson blocks it with a boot to Balor. Samson grabs the chair and nails Balor with it. Samson continues working on Balor’s shoulder, then sets up the chair between the turnbuckle pads in the corner. Samson goes to throw Balor into the chair, but Balor reverses and sends Samson into the chair. Balor repeatedly stomps on Samson then kicks him in the face from the apron. Balor climbs out to the ringside and hits a running dropkick on Samson that sends him flying into the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Balor grabs the steel chair and repeatedly hits it over Smson’s back. Balor follows up with a running dropkick in the corner, then another one. Balor goes up top and hits the Coup De Grace, but before Balor can pin the lights go out. When they come back on, Bray Wyatt is in the ring and he’s got a hold of Balor. Wyatt hits the Sister Abigail on Balor, then Samson climbs ontop of Balor for the win.

– After the match, Bray Wyatt crawls over to Balor who is out cold. Wyatt stares at him, then the lights go out again.

– We cut to the announcers and a graphic promoting Jason Jordan’s RAW in-ring debut tonight.

– We come back to the announce table, where Cole introduces a video package about the reveal that Jason Jordan is Kurt Angle’s long lost son.

– Backstage, Kurt Angle does an interview with Renee Young where he says Jason Jordan wanted to prove on his own that he’ll be a successful singles competitor. Emma interrupts and says she wants more opportunities, so Kurt books her in a match against Nia Jax tonight.

– Enzo Amore is backstage when he gets approached by The Big Show. Enzo tells Big Show he has a plan, and he’s going to show Cass he’s not scared of him.

– Big Cass def. Enzo Amore: Enzo cuts a brief promo before the match. Cass immediately drops Enzo and dominates the opening moments. Cass goes for a fallaway slam but Enzo reverses into a sleeper. Cass backs Enzo up into the corner to get him off, then chokeslams him down. Cass follows up with some elbow drops and kicks. Enzo tries to fire up but Cass shuts him down with a running big boot for the win. Cass starts to beat down Enzo after the match, but he’s interrupted by Big Show. Cass throws Enzo at Big Show then big boots Big Show as he steps into the ring. Cass beats down Big Show and hits four Empire Elbows on Show. Cass continues to stomp on Big Show then taunts him before leaving.

– Alexa Bliss does an interview backstage where she says no matter who wins out of Sasha Banks and Bayley tonight, the real winner is Alexa because she’ll beat either one of them at SummerSlam.

– Nia Jax def. Emma: Emma takes a cheap shot at Nia across the ref early on, then stuns Nia with some dropkicks. Nia throws her down then tackles her. Nia follows up with some running spashes in the corner and an elbow drop. Nia hits a running senton bomb for the win.

– Akira Tozawa does an interview backstage about his match being called off last week. Titus walks in and says he knows Tozawa wants his hands on Daivari, but he needs to let his shoulder heal. Titus says he got Tozawa’s match against Daivari tonight cancelled out of concern for Tozawa’s health. Tozawa is not happy to hear the match is cancelled, and storms off towards the gorilla position.

– Akira Tozawa comes out to the ring and Titus follows him out and is asking Tozawa to reconsider. Tozawa gets fed up and shoves Titus, then gets on the mic and calls our Daivari. Neville comes out to the stage instead. Neville takes credit for injuring Tozawa and says he can’t stand toe to toe with the king of the cruiserweights. Neville comes down to the ring and gets in Tozawa’s face, so Tozawa drops him with a right hand. Tozawa goes up top and hits a senton drop off the top rope onto Neville. Daivari then runs in and beats down Tozawa. Daivari then turns his attention to Neville and beats him down too.

– Bayley and Sasha Banks are backstage talking about their match tonight. Bayley says they’ve had matches before and they’re still friends, and that won’t change tonight. Sasha says she can’t wait to get her hands on Alexa Bliss, but Bayley says maybe she will be the one who gets her hands on Alexa at SummerSlam. Sasha says the best woman will win tonight.

– Jason Jordan does an interview backstage where he says he’s grateful to compete on RAW tonight, and he’s able to handle the pressure. Jordan says he still can’t believe that his hero Kurt Angle is his father.

– Rollins approaches Ambrose backstage to give a pep talk for their match tonight. Ambrose says he still doesn’t trust Rollins and walks off.

– Bayley def. Sasha Banks: This winner of this one will get a shot at Alexa Bliss’ Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Alexa joins the commentary table before the match. Sasha misses a dropkick early on and Bayley rolls her up for a couple near-falls. Sasha slaps Bayley across the face, then Bayley comes back with ha running clothesline. Bayley goes up top but Sasha knocks her down and Bayley falls down to the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Bayley comes back with a slam, but Sasha shuts her down with a slap and running double knees to the back. Sasha gets Bayley in the Banks Statement but Bayley fights out. Sasha and Bayley trade strikes in the middle of the ring until Sasha drops her and hits another double knee strike to the back. Sasha goes up top and misses, and Bayley capitalizes with a running knee to the face. Sasha comes back with a Shining Wizard and both women are down. Bayley and Sasha trade right hands, and Bayley drops Sasha with an elbow. Sasha comes back with a knee to the face, then goes up top. Bayley climbs up, but Sasha throws her down to the mat and hits a frogsplash for a two count. Bayley reverses Sasha’s pin into a pin of her own, and scores the three count for the win. Bayley will now be facing Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Women’s Title.

– After the match, Alexa Bliss comes down to the ring. Alexa and Bayley stare each other down then Alexa leaves.

– Curt Hawkins does an interview backstage where he says he’s tired of hearing about Jason Jordan, and he’s going to give people something new to talk about after he beats Jordan tonight.

– Jason Jordan def. Curt Hawkins: Hawkins slaps Jordan across the face to start, and Jordan immediately suplexes him down then pummels on him. Jordan delivers another suplex, but Hawkins stars to fire back with strikes. Hawkins starts talking trash to Jordan, then Jordan fires up and slams Hawkins into the corner. Jordan follows up with a belly to belly overhead suplex, then hits a spear in the corner. Jordan lifts up Hawkins in a back suplex position then spins him into a neckbreaker for the win.

– The Revival comes out to the ring for an interview. They dismiss the interviewer and say they’re here on RAW to take their rightful place as the new top tag team. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interrupt and say they object to The Revival calling themselves top guys because all they see are a couple of top nerds. With that, we have a match.

– The Revival def. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson: Anderson slaps Dawson across the face early on. The Revival starts off strong against Anderson until Gallows gets the tag. Anderson and Gallows clothesline both Revival members outside and stare them down from the ring. Back in the ring, Dawson hits a big uppercut on Anderson then tags in Wilder. Sheamus and Cesaro are shown backstage watching. Anderson comes back with a flying clothesline then tags in Gallows. Gallows cleans house and hits a running splash on Dawson then a big boot. Gallows hits another big boot, then tags in Anderson. They go for the Boot of Doom but Dash breaks it up. The Hardy Boyz’ music hits and they come out to the stage. This distracts The Revival, then distracts Gallows and Anderson and The Revival hits the Shatter Machine on Anderson for the win.

– Matt and Jeff hit the ring after the match and brawl with The Revival. They hit the Whisper In the Wind on Dash, then Matt hits the Twist of Fate and Jeff goes for the Swanton but Dawson pulls Wilder outside to safety.

– We go to the locker room where The Miz gives the Miztourage a pep talk for their match.

– Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose def. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas: Ambrose takes Axel down early on and lays into him with elbow shots. Rollins tags himself in and goes to work on Axel with strikes. Bo Dallas tags in and Rollins takes him down with a hip toss then kicks him in the face. Dallas comes back with a running elbow, then he tags in the Miz. Miz delivers some elbows to the head of Rollins then works on keeping him grounded with a chin lock. Rollins fights out and hits the Sling Blade on Miz. Miz comes back with a jawbreaker, then Ambrose tags in. Miz tags in Axel who kicks Ambrose in the head, but Ambrose comes back with a knee. Rollins tags in and they double team both Axel and Dallas, while The Miz hides at ringside. Dallas hits a cheap shot on Rollins and The Miz capitalizes by stomping on Rollins. Axel comes in and continues the offense on Rollins. Miz tags back in and hits the Daniel Bryan style kicks on Rollins. Rollins comes back with a clothesline, then slams Axel into the corner and dodges an attack by Dallas. Ambrose tags in and starts clearing house, then hits a suicide plancha onto Miz at ringside. Back in the ring, Ambrose and Dallas trade strikes, then Axel comes in. Miz gets the blind tag then hits the Skull Crushing Finale on a distracted Ambrose. Miz pins but Rollins breaks it up. Rollins and Ambrose dump Miz to the outside, then they hit suicide dives onto Axel and Dallas. Back in the ring, Miz goes for the Skull Crushing Finale on Ambrose again, but Rollins breaks it up with a knee to The Miz. Ambrose follows up with the Dirty Deeds on Miz for the win. Ambrose and Rollins celebrate after the match, but Ambrose leaves Rollins hanging on the first bump as he leaves up the ramp alone and RAW goes off the air.