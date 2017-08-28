WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (8/28)

The August 28th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW aired live from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

– The Miz is in the ring to kick off RAW with Miz TV. He is immediately interrupted by RAW GM Kurt Angle. The Miz argues that he’s not getting any respect, but Angle says he’s going to give Miz a contender for his Intercontinental Title. Angle says they’re going to determine the best contender for Miz by holding an over-the-top-rope battle royal, and that starts right now!

Battle Royal: This battle royal is to determine the #1 contender for Miz’s IC Title and it will consist of The Big Show, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Finn Balor and more. Kurt Hawkins is first to be eliminated as everyone gangs up on him and throws him over the top. Everyone gangs up on Big Show next, but Show shoves them all off. Show drops Kalisto with a slap to the chest, then Axel and Dallas throws Kalisto outside. Big Show chops Samson, then Balor and Gallows briefly team up to eliminate Big Show. Gallows, Anderson and Balor make eye contact, but then Balor gets dropped from behind by Samson. R-Truth gets eliminated next, then Goldust gets eliminated by Gallows & Anderson. Crews is eliminated, then Gallows is eliminated by Hardy. Matt and Anderson brawl on the apron which leads to Matt throwing Anderson into the ring post and Anderson falling down for the elimination. Gallows then pulls Matt off the apron and beats him down with Anderson. The referees are distracted by the beat down on Matt, so Miz hits a cheap shot on Jeff and Balor. Balor hits a series of kicks on Axel then some on Elias. Balor drops Dallas and Jordan, then Jeff hits the Twist of Fate on Balor. Balor dropkicks Bo into the corner then does the same to Jeff. The lights go out and Bray Wyatt hits the ring. Wyatt throws Balor outside for the elimination, then the lights go out again and when they come back on Wyatt is gone. Jordan fires up and starts handing out suplexes, then he eliminates both No and Curtis. Jordan eliminates Elias, then Jeff eliminates Jordan for the win. Jeff now has a shot at Miz’s IC Title. Jeff celebrates in the ring as Miz and Maryse look on from ringside with concern.

– We see a video hyping up the match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at No Mercy, then we’re told Enzo Amore is up next.

– Alexa Bliss does a backstage interview where she questions how great of a champion Sasha Banks really is. Bliss says that Banks has never successfully defended the RAW women’s title, and the tradition is going to continue tonight when Bliss says she’ll reclaim the championship.

– Enzo Amore is out next. Enzo hits the ring and says he wants to remind everyone what happened to Cass for picking on him, and we see a replay of Cass getting injured last week. Enzo talks about now competing on 205 Live and mentions the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. Enzo says he can dance and announce his opponent at the same time, and he announces his opponent Noam Dar. Dar comes out and Enzo does the “SAWFT” chant and we go to commercial.

– Enzo Amore def. Noam Dar: Dar hits a leg kick early on that drops Enzo. We see Neville watching backstage. Enzo fires back with strikes until Dar does a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle. Dar delivers some kicks to a grounded Enzo, but Enzo snatches him and rolls him up for the three count to win. Neville does a backstage interview after the match where he calls Enzo a weasel and says he’s no competition for him.

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman are out to the ring next to kick off the second hour of RAW. The step in the ring and Heyman starts cutting a promo. Heyman says that Strowman is the most worthy contender for Lesnar’s Universal Title of anyone in WWE right now. Heyman shows some replays from last week, and then starts talking about No Mercy — but Lesnar cuts him off. Lesnar takes the mic from Heyman, and says “what he’s trying to say is: suplex city bitch.” Lesnar drops the mic and leaves with Heyman.

– Cesaro def. Seth Rollins: Dean Ambrose and Sheamus are at ringside for this one. Rollins dumps Cesaro outside, then back in the ring Rollins hits a flurry of strikes and a knee to the face. Rollins stomps a mud hole in Cesaro in the corner, but Cesaro comes back and throws Rollins outside. Sheamus walks over to Rollins but Ambrose backs him off. Cesaro comes flying at Rollins but Rollins hits him with a shot to the midsection. Back in the ring, Rollins hits ten punches in the corner on Cesaro and a kick to the midsection, but Cesaro comes back with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Cesaro drops Rollins again then hits a leg drop for a two count. Cesaro hits a couple gut wrench suplexes for another near-fall. Rollins comes back with kicks to the head and both men are down. Cesaro fires up again until Rollins powerbombs him into the corner. Sheamus and Ambrose start brawling at ringside which distracts Rollins. Cesaro capitalizes on the distraction with a European uppercut on Rollins, then he rolls up Rollins for the win.

– After the match, Sheamus cuts a promo at ringside and says he wants a piece of Ambrose next.

– Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus: Ambrose clotheslines Sheamus to the outside early on, then they brawl around ringside. Sheamus throws Ambrose into the fan barricade to take control of the match. Ambrose goes up top but Sheamus turns the tide and hits the White Noise backbreaker. Sheamus locks in the Texas Cloverleaf but Ambrose reaches the ropes to break the hold. Ambrose comes back with a Tornado DDT. They trade strikes until Ambrose drops Sheamus with a swinging neckbreaker. Sheamus comes back with a senton off the middle rope on Ambrose for a two count. Sheamus goes for the big boot but Ambrose ducks and hits a lariat. Rollins and Cesaro brawl at ringside and the ref gets distracted. Sheamus goes for the White Noise but Rollins makes the save with a flying knee to Sheamus behind the ref’s back. Rollins hits a suicide dive on Ceasaro at ringside, then Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Sheamus for the win.

– Emma is backstage talking to Mickie James about trying to get trending on Twitter. Emma tells Mickie that she started the women’s revolution, and Mickie tells her if Emma beats her she’ll tweet any hashtag Emma wants. But if Mickie beats Emma, then Emma can never say she started the women’s revolution again.

– Emma def. Mickie James: Emma gets some offense in early on and drops Mickie. Mickie fires up and comes back with a kick then goes for a back suplex, but Emma escapes. Mickie keeps control with a neckbreaker for a two count. Mickie hits another kick then goes for a sunset flip, but Emma reverses into a pin of her own for the three count to win. Emma gets on the mic after the match and says “I started the women’s revolution” ten times before she gets to the back.

– RAW GM Kurt Angle is in the ring to introduce the contract signing for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at No Mercy. Cena is out first to kick off the third hour of RAW. Cena gets in the ring with a mic and says his match with Reigns is WrestleMania-worthy, but we’re going to do it at No Mercy since everyone’s ready. Cena says Reigns is the reason why he came to RAW, to face the man who says he runs the yard. Cena signs the contract on the table as Angle applauds, and then Reigns comes down to the ring. Reigns gets on the mic and tells Cena he’s not as big of a deal as he thinks he is. Reigns says he did something Cena never will – retired Undertaker. Cena says Reigns doesn’t need to face him, but the fans aren’t sold on him yet. Cena says the fans cheer and boo him and maybe want a “heel turn,” but he won’t change his character. Cena says Reigns is a corporately created John Cena ripoff, and he will never fill Cena’s shoes. Cena says he’s not a veteran at the end of his career with a bad hip like Undertaker, Cena is in his prime. Cena says Reigns wont sign the contract because he knows when Cena wins the “Roman Empire” will crumble. Reigns says the reasons fans boo Cena is because he sucks and then pauses, and Cena tells Reigns if he wants to be a star he has to learn how to cut a promo. Reigns finishes his thought and says the fans see through Cena and he’s a phony and a “fake bitch.” Reigns says “not only that, but he’s a part-timing fake ass bitch.” USA Network bleeped “bitch” the second time he said it. Reigns says Cena buries as much young talent as he can so he can stay on top of the mountain. Reigns talks about how he works more than Cena, and says Cena is a backstabbing shark. Reigns says Cena can’t bury him or touch him, and he’s the one guy in WWE that Cena can’t see. Cena says Reigns is a fool and says Reigns is using pathetic excuses to duck him. Cena says it took Reigns five years in WWE to cut a halfway decent promo. Cena says Reigns actually believes that he holds down talent, and Cena points out that he hasn’t main-evented WrestleMania in five years. Cena says he helped introduce new stars like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, and Cena says he’s still in WWE because Reigns can’t do his job. Cena says he can do this part-time better than Reigns could ever do it full-time. Reigns signs the contract then flips the table, and then Gallows & Anderson’s music hits. Gallows and Anderson come out to the stage and say there isn’t enough room in this arena for Cena and Reigns’ egos. They say Cena and Reigns aren’t good brothers, and they need to teach them lessons. Gallows says it’s time to beat up the nerds in the ring, then Kurt Angle chimes in and makes the match right now.

– John Cena & Roman Reigns def. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows: Cena starts off strong but Gallows shuts him down with a big boot. Gallows and Anderson work over Cena until he gets the hot tag to Reigns. Reigns cleans house then gears up for a Superman punch on Anderson, but Gallows grabs Reigns leg to distract him. Anderson rolls up Reigns but Reigns kicks out. Cena and Gallows run in and Cena hits the AA on Gallows while Reigns Superman punches Anderson for the win. Reigns and Cena stare each other down in the ring before we go backstage.

– Elias is backstage tuning his guitar then heading to the gorilla position.

– Elias comes out to the ring and sings a negative song about Memphis. Jerry “The King” Lawler interrupts and says his hometown doesn’t appreciate those lyrics. Lawler introduces, WWE.com’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling’s “Pelvis Wesley.” Heath Slater comes out dressed as Elvis Presley. Slater challengers Elias to a dance-off, but Elias kicks him then clotheslines him down. Elias hits the Drift Away then stands over Slater as the crowd boos.

– We see a live shot of Lawler’s restaurant in Memphis before going back to the arena.

– It’s announced that next week The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Title against Jeff Hardy. Miz does an interview in the back where he complains that one match is all it took for Jeff to get a Title shot. Miz and the Miztourage walk off.

– Sasha Banks does an interview in the back where she says Alexa should stop running her mouth because talking doesn’t win Championships. Banks says tonight she will successfully defend her title against Bliss, then gets ready to head out.

– Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks: Banks Womens Championship is on the line in this one. After back and forth chain wrestling early on, Bliss stuns Banks with a kick. Banks comes back with a dropkick that sends Bliss rolling outside. Banks follows up with a flying double knee strike on Bliss at ringside as we go to commercial. Bliss spears Banks into the fan barricade then slams her head into the ring apron to take control of the match. Back in the ring, Bliss works over Banks’ shoulder. Banks starts to fight back but Bliss grabs her by the hair and hits a backbreaker for a two count. Alexa starts working on Sasha’s lower back and stomping on her. Sasha comes back with an elbow, then she throws Alexa in the corner. Sasha fires up with a series of clotheslines and a dropkick, then she hits a running double knee strike in the corner. Banks goes for another one, but Bliss rolls outside and Banks crashes into the turnbuckle. Back in the ring, Bliss goes for a cross body off the top but Banks ducks. This leads to a series of pins, which stops after Bliss hits a right hand to the face. Bliss hits the Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bliss hits a knee drop then goes for a moonsault but misses. Banks comes back with a shining wizard for a two count. They trade strikes in the corner and fight their way up to the top rope. Bliss superplexes Banks off the top and both women are down. Sasha grabs Bliss and locks her in the Banks Statement. Bliss reverses into a pin for a two count. Bliss drops Sasha’s throat across the top rope then hits a DDT for the win. Bliss has recaptured the Womens Championship, and immediately after the win Nia Jax comes out to congratulate her. Nia shakes hands with Bliss, then she hits a running splash on Sasha in the corner. Nia lifts Bliss up on her shoulders to “celebrate,” then she turns on Alexa out of nowhere and slams her down. Nia looks at the Womens Title belt then heads to back as Alexa recovers in the ring. Nia stares down at the new Women’s Champion as RAW goes off the air.