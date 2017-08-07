WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (8/7)

The August 7th edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

– RAW stars off with The Miz and the Miztourage in the ring for Miz TV. Kurt Angle quickly interrupts and says he’s got a guest for Miz TV that will exceed expectations. With that, out comes the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman! Lesnar and Heyman come out to the ring as the Toronto crowd chants “ECW.” The Miz says he’s going to bet on everyone except Lesnar in the SummerSlam main event, because there’s no way he’ll win since he doesn’t even need to be in the ring to lose the title. Heyman says they’re going to do some roleplaying: The Miztourage will play Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman; and Lesnar will play himself. Heyman says Lesnar is going to give a preview of the SummerSlam main event, and Lesnar stays laying out all three Mizoutrage members. Lesnar suplexes Miz then hits an F-5 on him and clears the ring. Lesnar holds up his Universal Title in the ring as The Miztourage recovers on the floor.

– Sheamus def. Seth Rollins: Rollins takes Sheamus down right off the opening bell and stomps a mudhole in him. Sheamus rolls outside and Rollins goes for a suicide plancha, but Sheamus catches him in mid-air. Rollins fights out of Sheamus’ grip and hits a flying clothesline off the apron onto Sheamus on the floor. Sheamus turns it around back in the ring, then when things spill outside again he slams Rollins into the corner of the apron. Back in the ring, Rollins tries to fire up but Sheamus drops him with an elbow to the head then starts the Ten Beats of the Baron. Sheamus stops after a couple hits, then takes Rollins back inside for a rolling senton. Sheamus misses the big boot and Rollins hits him with a superkick. Sheamus answers with a knee to the face, and Rollins drops Sheamus with a spinning kick to the head. Rollins charges at Sheamus but Sheamus fends him off with a boot to the face. Sheamus goes up to the middle rope and Rollins takes him down with a Franakensteiner. Rollins follows up with a superkick for a two count. Rollins goes up top but gets distracted by Cesaro on the way down. Sheamus rolls up Rollins from behind for the three count to steal the win. After the match, Rollins hits a suicide dive on Cesaro at ringside, but the numbers game isn’t in his favor as Cesaro and Sheamus team up to beat down. They take Rollins back in the ring and hit the double team White Noise. Sheamus and Cesaro head back up the ramp with their Tag Team Titles in the air.

– Michael Cole promotes tonight’s Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

– Seth Rollins is backstage selling the beatdown from Sheamus and Cesaro, and he walks into Dean Ambrose. Rollins yells at Ambrose for not having his back, and Ambrose says he’s not going to trust him again because he doesn’t forget what Rollins did to him in the Shield.

– Curtis Axel is backstage getting checked out by trainers with Kurt Angle watching on. Angle says Axel has a match with Jason Jordan next but can’t compete, so Jordan needs a new opponent. Angle grabs a random wrestler in the back, who seems to be a local wrestler. Angle sends him out and we have a match.

– Jason Jordan def. Jean-Pierre Goulet: Goulet gets some “lets go jobber” chants from his hometown crowd early on. It’s all Jordan until Goulet hits an elbow to the face then a punch. Jordan no-sells them and comes back with more suplexes and a suplex into a neckbreaker for the win.

– Bayley comes out to the ring with her arm in a sling for an interview. Bayley says she wants to thank the fans who were Tweeting her with messages of support regarding her injury, and the crowd starts booing. Bayley says she wants to thank the ones who Tweeted her and not the ones who are booing her, which gets her even more boos. Bayley says she predicts that Sasha Banks will win the Women’s Title, and with that Banks comes out to the ring and hugs Bayley. The first qualifying match for the Women’s title match at SummerSlam is up next.

– Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox & Emma: Alexa Bliss is on commentary for this one. This one is a triple threat match with no DQ’s and no countouts. Sasha throws Emma outside early on, then Alicia hits a big boot on Sasha for a two count. Sasha comes back with some kicks of her own on Alicia, then Emma pulls Sasha outside and slams Sasha into the ring apron. Emma gets back in the ring and Alicia catches her with a Northern Lights Suplex. Emma comes back with a kick, then Sasha runs back in the ring and knees Emma in the face. Sasha hits some running knee strikes on Alicia and Emma in the corner. Sasha hits a double knee drop on Alicia then pins, but Emma breaks up the pin and throws Sasha outside. Emma works on Alicia until Sasha pulls Emma outside. Sasha drops Emma with an elbow, then rolls back in. Alicia goes for a kick but Sasha dodges it and hits the back stabber. Sasha locks Alicia in the Banks Statement, but Emma breaks it up. Banks puts Emma in the Banks Statement next, and Emma taps out.

– Braun Strowman does an interview in the back where he says he enjoys hurting Roman Reigns. Strowman says when he’s around, the big dog is nothing more than a puppy. Ambrose says at SummerSlam he will be the only monster standing, and will become the Universal Champion.

– Enzo Amore comes out to the ring and introduces The Big Show. Enzo talks up Big Show, then Show gets on the mic and says that his fist can’t take all the credit for last week because Cass’ chin was real soft. As Big Show is talking, they get interrupted by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Anderson says they shouldn’t be in the ring celebrating because they haven’t won anything. They say if they want a challenge, they’re right here. They call Big Show and Cass nerds, and Enzo says they look like Dr. Evil and Mini-Me. With that, we have a match.

– Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows def. Big Show & Enzo Amore: Big Show drops Gallows and Anderson to start off, then Enzo tags in. Gallows takes control against Enzo, until Big Show tags back in. Cass comes out to the stage and distracts Big Show, which allows Gallows to hit the big boot on a distracted Big Show. Big Show falls to the outside, and Gallows and Anderson beat down Enzo in the ring then pin him for the finish. After the match, Gallows and Anderson head to the back while Cass comes down to the ring. Cass hits a big boot on Big Show at ringside. Enzo comes flying out of the ring at Cass with a suicide dive, but Cass catches Enzo and beats him down around ringside. Enzo comes around the corner of the ring and walks right into a big punch to the face from Big Show.

– Finn Balor comes out to the ring and calls out Bray Wyatt. He says if Wyatt is going to come at him he better not miss. The lights go out and when they come back on, Wyatt is in the ring. Balor is over in the corner, and when Wyatt charges at Balor, Balor dodges him. Balor kicks Wyatt in the head, then the lights go out again. When they come back on, Wyatt is nowhere to be seen, then he appears on the big screen. Wyatt says the people like Balor because when he flies they fly, and tells him to run.

– Dean Ambrose def. Cesaro: Sheamus is at ringside in Cesaro’s corner for this one. After some evenly-matched wrestling in the opening moments, Cesaro takes control with a slam into the turnbuckle and a clothesline. Ambrose comes back with a neckbreaker and clotheslines Sheamus outside, then Ambrose gets distracted by Sheamus at ringside. The distraction leads to Cesaro dropping Ambrose with the cheap shot from behind. Back in the ring, they go up to the top turnbuckle where Ambrose hits a superplex on Cesaro. Cesaro comes back with a powerslam, then they start trading strikes. Cesaro works on Amborse’s lower back, then hits a European uppercut and a series of gut wrench suplexes. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but Ambrose gets out. Ambrose hits a boot to the face then attempts the Dirty Deeds, but Cesaro fights out. Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter but Ambrose escapes. Ambrose throws Cesaro outside and Ambrose goes for a suicide dive, but Cesaro hops up on the apron and uppercuts Ambrose before he dives. Cesaro delivers several strikes to Ambrose, but Ambrose fires back with a clothesline. Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds, but he gets distracted by Sheamus. Ambrose knocks Sheamus off the apron, then Cesaro drops Ambrose and locks him in the Sharpshooter. Ambrose reaches the ropes to break the hold, then he throws Cesaro outside. Ambrose goes up top and hits a flying elbow down onto Cesaro at ringside. Back in the ring, and distraction attempt by Sheamus backfires and Ambrose rolls up Cesaro for the win. After the match, Sheamus and Cesaro beat down Ambrose until Seth Rollins comes out for the save. Sheamus and Cesaro run away, then Ambrose extends his hand to Rollins to bump fists. Rollins doesn’t do it, and instead walks away.

– Titus, Apollo Crews and Akira Tozawa are backstage discussing Tozawa’s goal of winning the Cruiserweight Title. Neville walks in and says they shouldn’t be so sure Tozawa will make it to SummerSlam, and he’ll be watching his match tonight closely.

– Akira Tozawa def. Daivari: Titus joins the commentary team for this one. Daviari works on Tozawa’s arm and gets in lots of offense in the opening moments. Tozawa comes back and dumps Daivari to the outside, and follows up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Tozawa hits some kicks and a suplex. Tozawa comes off the top with a senton bomb for the win. Titus heads down to the ring to celebrate the win with Tozawa.

– Roman Reigns does an interview backstage where he says he didn’t see Lesnar on Miz TV earlier, and he doesn’t care if Lesnar stays or goes. Reigns says he wasn’t afraid to retire The Undertaker, and wouldn’t be afraid to retire Lesnar.

– Nia Jax def. Mickie James & Dana Brooke: Alexa is back on commentary for this one. Nia controls the opening moments until she charges at Mickie in the corner and misses, hitting her head off the ring post and falling outside. Mickie and Dana go at it with strikes in the ring while Nia is outside. Mickie hits a kick and goes for a neckbreaker, but Nia runs in and knocks out Mickie. Dana hits a backflip elbow on Nia in the corner, but when Dana goes for another one Nia swats her down to the mat. Mickie comes back in, but Nia throws her right back out. Dana gets on Nia’s back for a sleeper, but Nia slams her down and follows up with a leg drop for the win.

– Goldust cuts a pre-taped promo saying he has so much love to give that he’s about to burst. Goldust says SummerSlam is 2 weeks away and he’s watching very closely for his next hero or villain for his film.

– Big Cass finds Kurt Angle backstage and tells him he wants Big Show at SummerSlam, but with a stipulation. Big Cass wants Enzo to be suspended above the ring. Angle likes the sounds of that and announces Big Show vs. Big Cass with Enzo above the ring in a shark cage for SummerSlam. The crowd has a mixed reaction for the announcement.

– Braun Strowman def. Roman Reigns: This one is a Last Man Standing Match. Strowman takes it to Reigns right off the bat and works on Reign’s bad ribs. After some brawling at ringside, Strowman grabs the ring steps and throws them in the ring. It’s all Strowman until Reigns comes back with a series of a clotheslines and an uppercut. Strowman grabs the ring steps and hits Strowman with them until he goes down. While Strowman is down, Reigns continues to hit him with the steps. Strowman slowly gets to his feet as Reigns gears up with a Superman punch. Reigns misses, and Strowman follows up with a powerbomb. Strowman goes for a powerslam, but Reigns gets out and hits the Superman punch. Reigns charges towards Strowman, but Strowman drops him with a dropkick. Reigns knocks Strowman outside and follows up with the Drive By dropkick. Reigns slides a table into the ring, then he goes for another dropkick on Strowman, but Strowman punches him out of the air. Strowman sets up the table in the ring, then Reigns starts hitting him with right hands. Reigns hits a Samoan Drop on Strowman through the table, and both men are down. Reigns and Strowman both get to their feet at the 8 count. Strowman rolls outside and Reigns charges towards him, but Strowman throws a leather office chair at Reigns and it bounces off Reigns’ head. Reigns gets to his feet at the 9 count. Strowman and Reigns brawl into the crowd towards the stage and the announce table. Up on the stage, Strowman throws Reigns into the screen wall. Strowman goes to powerbomb Reigns into the announce table, but Reigns gets out and hits a Superman punch. Reigns hits a second Superman punch, then goes for a spear but Strowman kicks Reigns in the face instead. Strowman stumbles down the ramp to the ringside area, then Reigns gets up and runs down the ramp and hits a spear on Strowman. Reigns gets to his feet, and Samoa Joe comes out of nowhere in the crowd and locks the Coquina Clutch on Reigns. Joe doesn’t let go until Reigns is out cold, and he crowd chants “thank you Joe.” Reigns and Strowman are both down. Strowman gets up at the referee’s 9 count, and Reigns stays down for the 10 count. Strowman is the last man standing and wins the match. Reigns is still out at ringside as RAW goes off the air.