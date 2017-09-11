WWE RAW Results & Live Discussion (9/11)

The September 11th edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

– Roman Reigns comes down the ramp first to kick off this week’s edition of WWE RAW. Reigns will be facing RAW GM Kurt Angle’s “son” Jason Jordan in the opening match tonight.

– Roman Reigns def. Jason Jordan: Jordan tries to take down Reigns with a double-leg early on but Reigns evades him and laughs off the attempt. Reigns starts firing up with a series of clotheslines on Jordan in the corner, but Jordan fights out and hits a German suplex on Reigns. Jordan continues the offence and beats down Reigns in the corner. Reigns comes back with more clotheslines in the corner, then follows up with a running big boot to the face. Jordan sends Reigns to the outside, but back inside Reigns regains control and plants Jordan with a Samoan Drop. Reigns misses a shot in the corner and Jordan capitalizes with a spear, then Jordan follows up with a capture suplex and both men are down. Jordan whips Reigns into the corner then clotheslines him down for a two count. Jordan unloads with a flurry of offense that leads to a Northen Lights suplex. Jordan bridges after the suplex, but then rolls through backwards and delivers a second Northern Lights Suplex to Reigns. That doesn’t put Reigns away, so Jordan goes for a cross-face. Reigns escapes and takes Jordan out to ringside where Reigns hits the drive-by. Back in the ring, Reigns hits the Superman punch and a spear for the win.

– After the match, Reigns and Jordan shake hands in the ring then Reigns celebrates on the turnbuckle. We go backstage where an interviewer asks Cena for his thoughts on Reigns’ win, but Cena says he’s going to go tell Reigns himself what he thinks. Cena’s out to the ring to confront Reigns next.

– Cena comes out to the ring with two microphones and he hands one to Reigns. Cena points out that last week Reigns made fun of him for almost losing to a rookie in Jason Jordan, and Cena says that tonight Reigns had trouble with Jordan too. Cena makes fun of Reigns’ slogans “it’s my yard” and “believe that.” Reigns says he had a great match, something Cena knows nothing about. Reigns says he’s had more great matches than Cena. Cena says Reigns buries himself every time he talks and that Reigns thinks he’s responsible for WWE’s success. Cena says he’s going to teach Reigns what failure and being cut down to size is like. Cena says he calls out Reigns week after week, but Reigns punks out so he’s not really “the guy.” Cena says Reigns will be a cake walk for him at No Mercy and he starts to leave, but Reigns tells him to “bring his bitch ass” back. Reigns says Cena is here to feud with Reigns because Reigns is selling more tickets than Cena sold. Reigns says WWE can survive without Cena, but Cena can’t survive without WWE because he can’t break into Hollywood. Cena tells Reigns that at No Mercy he will be “like a drug test” for Reigns because Reigns wont get past him.

– Sasha Banks is shown backstage heading towards the gorilla position.

– Sasha Banks def. Emma: Alexa Bliss is on commentary for this one. After some evenly matched back-and-forth action in the opening moments, Nia Jax quickly comes out to the stage to interrupt. Nia seems to be turning her attention more towards Bliss at the commentary match than on the action in the ring. Nia joins the commentary table while Emma hits a suplex in the ring. Sasha comes back with some knee strikes and a hurricanrana. Emma dodges a strike and hangs up Sasha in a tree of woe in the corner then stomps on her. Emma follows up with a splash in the corner for a two count. Emma gets frustrated, then Banks grabs her and locks her in the Banks Statement for the win via submission.

– Michael Cole introduces a video package highlighting the cage match between Braun Strowman and Big Show last week.

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman are out to the ring next. Heyman cuts a promo about No Mercy, and his client’s Universal Title defense against Braun Strowman in the pay-per-view’s main event. Heyman recaps the history between Strowman and Lesnar, and says that for the first time since he faced The Undertaker, the odds are against Lesnar going into this match. Heyman says Strowman might be bigger and stronger than Lesnar, but he’s not badder than him. Heyman says why wait until No Mercy because Lesnar is ready, and he challenges Strowman to come down to the ring right now if he’s ready too. Strowman comes down the ramp and storms into the ring. Lesnar ducks a clothesline and goes for a German suplex, but Strowman elbows Lesnar off of him and goes for a running powerslam. Lesnar escapes and hits a German suplex, but Strowman no-sells it and gets right back up. Lesnar looks shocked that Strowman is still standing, and Strowman delivers a chokeslam to the Universal Champion. Strowman follows up with a running powerslam on Lesnar, then Strowman picks up the Universal Title belt and holds it up. Strowman puts his foot on Lesnar as he holds the belt in the air, then Strowman drops the strap and heads backstage. Heyman runs in the ring to check on Lesnar after Strowman leaves.

– Enzo Amore will be a guest on Miz TV tonight.

– Bray Wyatt def. Goldust: Before the match, Wyatt comes on the big screen and says he used to think Goldust was different and unique, but now he sees someone who is too afraid to come out from behind the paint. He says Goldust is just like Finn Balor, and they protect themselves from the truth with the paint. Goldust starts off strong with punches and a running big boot on Wyatt. Wyatt falls outside and they brawl around ringside before going back in the ring where Wyatt makes a comeback. Wyatt hits a running senton bomb, then the fight spills out to ringside again. Goldust hits a cannonball splash off the apron onto Wyatt at ringside, then pets Wyatt’s head as he’s on the floor. Back in the ring, Wyatt comes back and hits the Sister Abigail for the win after a short but competitive match. After the match, Wyatt gets a white rag and wipes off some of Goldust’s face paint. Wyatt yells that Goldust is a mortal just like Finn Balor, then Balor runs down for the save and Wyatt. Balor and Wyatt stare each other down as Wyatt slowly backs up the ramp.

– Cesaro and Sheamus do an interview backstage where they say the true test for Ambrose and Rollins will be at No Mercy. Sheamus promises to break their ribs and puncture their lungs, and after they’re beat down that’s when they’ll lose because their instincts are to be self-serving.

– Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows – No Contest: RAW Tag Team Champs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose join the broadcast table for this one. Before Sheamus and Cesaro and make it down to the ring, they get into a war of words with Ambrose and Rollins on the ramp and a brawl between the teams breaks out. Gallows and Anderson run up the ramp to join in on the fight, and they all take turns beating on the Tag Champs before turning on each other. Gallows and Anderson are brawling with Sheamus and Cesaro on the ramp, then Ambrose and Rollins recover and get back into the fight. Officials are out trying to separate them and control the melee.

– Rollins and Ambrose approach RAW GM Kurt Angle backstage and demand a match against both of those other teams. Angle says he won’t put his tag champs at risk this close to No Mercy, but if they can find two partners he’ll put them in an eight-man match.

– The announcers say that Kurt Angle has signed the hottest free agents in WWE, and they lead us to a teaser for Asuka’s RAW debut.

– Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss are backstage where Bliss says Asuka is coming to try and steal their thunder. Bliss says RAW should be the Nia and Alexa show, but Nia says they aren’t friends. Bliss says she wants to put their problems behind them and be best friends, but then Nia informs her that she went to Kurt Angle and got a match against Bliss next week. Nia walks off as Bliss looks concerned.

– Elias comes out for a song, but he quickly gets interrupted by Kalisto.

– Elias def. Kalisto: Kalisto starts off strong and sends Elias out to ringside for a suicide Swanton bomb over the top rope. After some brawling at ringside, Kalisto goes to pull Elias up into the ring, but Elias slams Kalisto into the apron. Back in the ring, Elias drops Kalisto with a lariat. It’s all Elias for the next few moments as he beats down Kalisto and works on his left arm. Kalisto comes back with an arm drag and a spinning heel kick. Kalisto follows up with a tornado DDT for a two count. Elias comes back with a powerbomb, then hits his finisher for the win via pinfall.

– We see a video package recapping what happened earlier tonight between Braun Strowman and Universal Champ Brock Lesnar.

– John Cena def. Braun Strowman via DQ: Cena is out to the ring first and he’s fired up, yelling to the back for Strowman to come out. Strowman enters second, and it’s on. Cena goes full steam ahead offensively towards Braun, but Braun’s power is too much as he repeatedly strikes Cena down to the mat. Strowman continues to control the pace and then he hits a dropkick on Cena which pops the crowd. Strowman charges at Cena in the corner but Cena gets the boot up in Strowman’s Face. Cena charges at Strowman, but Strowman grabs him and hits a fallaway slam that sends Cena rolling out to ringside. Strowman follows Cena outside and whips Cena into the ring steps. Strowman continues to work on Cena, until Cena is able to push Strowman into the ring post. Back in the ring, Cena hits a kick on Strowman then attempts the AA. Cena isn’t able to get Strowman up and Strowman flattens him. Braun misses a spear in the corner and Cena follows up with a back suplex. Cena goes for the Five Knuckle Shuffle, but Strowman hops up and hits a spinebuster. Roman Reigns is shown backstage watching on a monitor. Cena fires up and successfully hits the AA on Strowman, and Strowman rolls out to ringside to recover. Cena takes a moment to recover too, then he rolls outside and Strowman hits him in the head with the ring steps. Strowman throws Cena in the ring, then throws some of the ring steps in the ring. Strowman hits a running powerslam on Cena onto the ring steps, and this time the ref calls for the DQ. Strowman stares down at Cena on the mat before heading backstage.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage again, and an interviewer asks him what he thinks about Strowman beating Cena. Reigns says the monster showed no mercy on Cena, and neither will he.

– Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are backstage looking for tag partners for tonight. They ask two random guys first, and decide against it. Then they run into “The Man of 100 Holds” Dean Malenko and Jamie Noble, who seem excited to see them, but Rollins points out that they aren’t dressed to wrestle tonight. The RAW Tag Champs run into Matt and Jeff Hardy next, and the Hardy Boyz seem interested in joining them in the eight man tag match tonight.

– The Miz is out to the ring next for Miz TV with Enzo Amore. The Miz and Maryse start off by announcing that they’re having a baby. Miz says unlike Kurt Angle, he’ll be there for his child from day one. The Miz begins to read a poem about fatherhood, but he’s interrupted by Enzo’s entrance. The Miz points out that Enzo interrupted a deeply personal moment, and Enzo says it’s great news and he wants to celebrate. Miz says Enzo never thinks before he speaks, and that’s why he’s kicked out of WWE tour buses and why he’s kicked out of the WWE locker room. Miz says Enzo didn’t choose to take his personality to 205 Live, but rather he was kicked off RAW. Miz says he started off unliked but he worked hard and earned respect. Miz says Enzo interrupted the most sacred moment of his entire life. Miz says he sees a lot of talent in Enzo but Enzo keeps making mistake after mistake. Miz says over on 205 Live, Neville perfected his craft, while all Enzo cares about is hanging out with third rate rappers. Enzo says he’s an original, while The Miz is just a copy cat of wrestlers before him. Enzo says he’s going to beat Neville for the Cruiserweight Title, and he has no problem coming back to RAW and beating Miz. Enzo says he’ll fight Miz right here and now, which The Miz accepts. Miz says he’ll dedicate his victory tonight to his unborn child. Enzo says Daniel Bryan was right about Miz – he’s s-a-w-f-t.

– The Miz def. Enzo Amore: Enzo rolls out to ringside early on and gets back on the mic where he says The Miz’s wrestling is straight-to-DVD quality. The Miz follows Enzo outside and clotheslines him down on the ringside floor. Miz gets on the mic and asks Enzo how he’s doing, then repeatedly slams him into the ring apron. Miz throws Enzo back in the ring, then he gets on the top turnbuckle with the mic. Miz begins to say something to the crowd, but then Enzo knocks him down. Enzo picks up the mic and says Miz shouldn’t be asking how you doin’, he should be asking who’s Mayse’s baby’s daddy. The Miz tackles Enzo and pummels on him, then Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel beat down Enzo at ringside, and Axel hits a running knee to the face of Enzo up against the fan barricade. On commentary Booker T says “that’s what you get when no one likes you.” They throw Enzo back in the ring and Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale. The Miztourage celebrates in the ring before heading backstage.

– Michael Cole confirms that Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss will take place on next week’s RAW.

– We go backstage where Enzo is shown recovering from the beat down. He runs into Neville, who laughs in Enzo’s face then walks off.

– Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose & the Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus, Cesaro, Gallows & Anderson: Graves mentions on commentary about Matt Hardy’s well-being as he seems delirious tonight. All eight men brawl all over the ring until it comes down to Jeff and Cesaro and the ref calls for the opening bell. Jeff opens up with an atomic drop and a leg drop, then he starts working on Cesar’s left arm. Matt tags in and they briefly double team Cesro. Cesaro stuns Matt with a European uppercut, then tags in Sheamus. Sheamus goes for a powerslam but Matt escapes. Matt goes for the Twist of Fate but Sheamus escapes. Matt throws Sheamus outside, then Cesaro runs in and Matt throws him outside too. Matt tags in Jeff and they hit the Poetry In Motion over the top rope onto Sheamus and Cesaro at ringside. Gallows and Ambrose tag in, and Gallows knocks Ambrose to the outside with a big boot. Gallows hits another kick to the head for a two count. Gallows throws some punches at Ambrose in the corner, then Cesaro comes in. Cesaro and Sheamus use frequent tags to double team Ambrose a couple times. Gallows and Anderson now take turns working on Ambrose. Sheamus comes in now and knocks Rollins off the apron. Sheamus tags back Cesaro and they hit the double team White Noise. Matt breaks up the pin, so the heels take him outside and throw him into the fan barricade. Anderson comes in and goes for a powerslam, but Ambrose escapes. Anderson escapes a Dirty Deeds attempt, but Ambrose still rolls him up for a two count. Gallows tags in and they go for the Magic Killer on Ambrose, but Ambrose fights out. Sheamus tags in next and misses a spear in the corner. Ambrose almost tags in Rollins, but Cesaro stops him. Cesaro goes for a back suplex, but Ambrose escapes and throws Cesaro to the outside. Anderson and Rollins get the tags, and Rollins hits a blockbuster off the top on Anderson. Forearm shot by Rollins then he goes up top. Anderson dodges him, so Rollins hits a suicide dive on Gallows at ringside. Back in the ring Rollins delivers some kicks to Anderson and pins, but Gallows breaks it up. The Hardys come it and clear the ring, then they tell Cesaro and Sheamus to bring it on, but Cesaro and Sheamus retreat up the ramp inside. Rollins knees Anderson in the face then Ambrose follows up with the Dirty Deeds for the win. The Tag Champs and the Hardys celebrate their victory in the ring, as Sheamus and Cesaro stare down from the stage and RAW goes off the air.