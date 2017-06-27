WWE SmackDown Live Results & Discussion (6/27)

The June 27th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA.

– SmackDown opens up with GM Daniel Bryan coming out to the ring and asking the crowd if they’re ready for a great night tonight. Bryan says he’s proud of the evolution of the women’s division on SmackDown, and he promotes Naomi vs. Lana for the Women’s title, and then the Money In The Bank rematch. Carmella interrupts and says she should still have the Money In The Bank briefcase, and Daniel Bryan has no right to take it from her. Daniel Bryan asks the crowd if they think he should cancel the match and give Carmella the briefcase back, and they boo. The crowd chants “Yes” for the Money In The Bank rematch tonight, which prompts James Ellsworth to interrupt. Ellsworth says the fans make him sick and they are the villains, controlling their “stupid puppet” Daniel Bryan. Ellsworth says Bryan is just as pathetic as the fans, and he no longer looks up to Bryan. Ellsworth says Bryan isn’t a man now, he’s a gutless, spineless, coward who has no grapefruits to cut it in the ring so he made up a hokey injury. Bryan says he should just fire Ellsworth, but tonight it’s not about him it’s about the real wrestlers of SmackDown. Bryan says not only is he going to ban Ellsworth from ringside, but he’s banned from the entire arena. Security comes down and forcibly removes Ellsworth. Bryan wishes Carmella good luck tonight then leaves.

– The Hype Bros are shown backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

– The Usos def. The Hype Bros: If The Hype Bros win, they get a shot at The Usos’ tag title. Mojo clotheslines Jey to the outside early on, then tags in Ryder who hits a suicide dive onto both Usos at ringside. On the way back in the ring, Jey boots Ryder in the face to take control of things. We cut to commercial, and when we come back we see Jimmy Uso get the victory with a frog splash off the top rope. After the match, The New Day comes down the ramp. They cut a promo saying they’re proud of The Usos for winning a match instead of running away from it. Big E starts to cut Booker T’s classic “Hulk Hogan, we comin’ for you…” promo, but Xavier cuts him off. The New Day and The Usos get into a rhyming battle which ends with The New Day’s music hitting and the Usos walking away.

– Tamina is backstage warming up for later tonight.

– In the latest edition of The Fashion Files, Tyler Breeze and Fandango have The Ascension in an interrogation room. Fandango tries to bribe The Ascension with tickets to an Eddie Money concert, but they decline. Breeze puts some water guns down on the table. The Ascension say it wasn’t them, and while they’re being interrogated someone trashes the Fashion Police’s office outside. The Fashion Police realize it wasn’t The Ascension, and the Ascension takes the tickets off the table and sneak off.

– Natalya is backstage warming up for the Money In The Bank match later.

– Naomi (c) def. Lana: Naomi’s Women’s Title is on the line in this one. Lana jumps Naomi before the bell, and the ref gives Naomi times to recover before starting the match. The bell sounds and Lana immediately hits her spinebuster finisher on Naomi for a two count. Naomi comes back with a kick to the head and a spit-legged moonsault for the win after a very short match.

– Becky Lynch does an interview backstage where she says she’s confident that she’ll be the first true women’s Money In The Bank winner tonight.

– Aiden English is in the ring for a song but he’s cut off by Orton’s entrance music. Orton heads down to the ring and sits in a chair, then says into the mic that he’s not leaving the ring until he gets what he wants. Orton says he wants a rematch for the WWE Title, and if he doesn’t get it he’s going to beat the hell out of Jinder Mahal in the locker room, the parking lot, the airport, then all over again next week. Orton gets ready to head to the back to look for Jinder, but he’s interrupted by Shane McMahon. Shane steps in the ring and tells Orton that they’re live and they can’t have Orton threatening the safety of the WWE Champion. Orton says he doesn’t care if he gets arrested or sued because Jinder disrespected his family and he has to pay the consequences. Orton asks Shane to make it easy and give him a rematch, instead of taking the hard way. Shane points out that The Singh Brothers crossed the line, but that Orton had used the same tactics in the past against Shane’s own family. Shane says he knows how Orton feels and gives him the rematch at the Battleground pay-per-view. Shane says the stipulation will be chosen by Jinder Mahal. Orton says he doesn’t care what the stipulation is because the WWE Title is coming back to him, which prompts Jinder Mahal to come out to the stage to interrupt. Jinder says Orton is a snake and isn’t worthy of a rematch. Jinder says something in his native language about Orton, which prompts the crowd to chant “USA.” Jinder says the crowd is prejudice, and that for his stipulation he will take inspiration from The Great Khali. Jinder says the their match at Battleground will be a Punjabi Prison match.

You have to escape not one, but TWO dangerous structures in a #PunjabiPrison match! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KI6pbvj1Ij — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2017

– Daniel Bryan is backstage on his phone telling someone that there hasn’t been a Punjabi Prison match in ten years. AJ Styles interrupts and asks Bryan about the U.S. Title. Owens interrupts, which leads to Daniel Bryan booking an Independence Day Battle Royal for SmackDown next week. The winner will get a shot at Owens’ U.S. Title at Battleground.

– Charlotte is backstage lacing up her boots for the Money In The Bank match tonight.

– Maria & Mike Kanellis are out to the stage next. They begin to speak but are immediately cut off by Sami Zayn’s entrance. Zayn apologizes to them and heads down to the ring for his match.

– Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn: Zayn gets in control early on, but when he throws Corbin outside and goes for a suicide dive, Corbin catches him in mid-air then slams him on the fan barricade. Back in the ring, Corbin hits an uppercut and a clothesline, then goes to a bear hug on Zayn. Zayn gets out then dodges a spear and Corbin crashes into the ring post. Zayn follows up with a cross body off the top for a two count. Nakamura is watching on a monitor backstage and we’re told we’ll hear from him after the match. Corbin hits Zayn with a right hand then takes him into the corner for more punishment. Corbin sits Zayn on the top rope and goes for a superplex, but Zayn headbutts him off and Corbin crashes down to the mat. Zayn comes flying off but Corbin dodges him then hits the End of Days for the win.

– Shinsuka Nakamura is asked by an interviewer if he would want to face Corbin one on one. Nakamura says Corbin is dangerous, but he thinks Corbin is scared of him.

– We see a promo video for “arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time” John Cena’s return next week on SmackDown.

– It’s announced there will be a “rap battle” between The Usos an the New Day next week on SmackDown.

– Money In the Bank Ladder Match: The winner of this one gets a shot at Naomi’s Women’s Championship. Tamina, Charlotte, Becky and Natalya all brawl out to ringside after the opening bell. Carmella is left alone in the ring to set up a ladder. Carmella starts climbing, but then the other women roll back in the ring and push her off. All of the women start fighting which leads to Becky hitting the T-bone suplex on both Natalya and Charlotte. Becky starts setting up a ladder but Tamina attacks her from behind then hits a Samoan Drop. Tamina goes up top and hits a splash on Becky. Tamina and Carmella start fighting at ringside, which leads to Tamina tossing Carmella over the announce table. Meanwhile in the ring, Charlotte chops Natalya in the chest multiple times then throws her outside. Becky grabs Natalya at ringside and hits a T-bone suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, Charlotte and Tamina fight over a folded up ladder. The ladder is upright and Becky runs in and climbs up it while Charlotte and Tamina are holding it. Charlotte and Tamina set the ladder down on the ropes, then Tamina kicks Becky off the ladder. Natalya comes in and takes out Tamina and Charlotte, then sets up a ladder in the ring. Natalya and Charlotte climb the ladder and fight at the top of it. Carmella pushes them both off the ladder, then Becky hits a suplex on Carmella. Natalya sets up a ladder and starts climbing, then Charlotte climbs up behind her. Becky and Tamina climb the other side and all four women fight on the same ladder until it falls over. Carmella starts climbing a ladder, but the other four women run in and each grab a leg of the ladder and they move it over next to the ropes. Charlotte and Carmella start going at it on the ladder, but Tamina pushes them both off. Becky and Natalya double-team powerbomb Tamina, then Natalya powerbombs Becky. Natalya puts Carmella in the Sharpshooter but Charlotte breaks it up with the Natural Selection. Charlotte and Natalya brawl out into the crowd, then James Ellsworth jumps the fan barricade and runs in the ring. Ellsworth starts climbing the ladder but then Becky Lynch pushes the ladder over and Ellsworth gets crotched on the top rope. Becky starts climbing but Carmella pulls her off and Becky starts selling a leg injury. Becky fights off Carmella, but Carmella comes back with a steel chair and drops Becky with it. Carmella climbs up and crabs the briefcase for the win. Winner: Carmella

– Carmella holds up the briefcase on top of the ladder as SmackDown goes off the air.